James Martin has proved that you can’t please all of the people all of the time after announcing his new tour.

It’ll be the fifth time James has headed out on the road, and while some fans can’t wait to see him, others have been left “gutted” over the cities and towns that he isn’t visiting along the way.

Earlier today (April 8), James revealed that he will be embarking on his James Martin Live tour in February and March next year.

James Martin heading off on tour

He posted the announcement on Instagram. It featured a rather dashing picture of himself in a suit jacket with a ‘pocket square’ of asparagus.

The caption read: “Following four sell-out tours (!), I’m so excited to announce James Martin Live will visit 20 amazing venues across England, Scotland and Wales in 2025.

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh!”

He then revealed: “Tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access from 10am Thursday at the link in my story and bio!”

“Loved last year,” said one fan. Another added: “Fantastic news!” A third commented: “Excellent news, let’s book!” while tagging a friend.

‘No Belfast or Northern Ireland – gutted’

James will visit the likes of York, Nottingham, Liverpool, London, Bath, Swansea and Edinburgh on his tour.

What’s wrong with Belfast?

However, fans were quick to point out a glaring omission – he isn’t visiting Ireland or Northern Ireland.

And they wasted no time in pointing out the ‘snub’.

One said: “Why not Ireland?” Another added: “What’s wrong with Belfast?” A third commented: “No Belfast again?!” Another fuming fan said: “No Belfast or anywhere in Northern Ireland [angry emoji].” “Absolutely gutted no Ireland,” another commented.

‘No dates in beautiful Cornwall!’

Others pointed out other places James’ tour will be missing.

“Gutted that you’re not coming to Stoke-on-Trent again,” said one. “No dates in beautiful Cornwall! Come on James, you love the Cornish produce!” said another. “The closest to Yorkshire is the South, disappointing to say it’s where you came from,” said a third.

Here’s hoping James extends the tour and adds more dates…

So what do you think? Will you be going to see James Martin on tour? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.