Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt once revealed a surprising way he knew his now wife, Lisa, before they began dating.

The star, 51, who is hosting Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, September 13), revealed all during a podcast appearance in 2023.

Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt talks meeting his wife before they began dating

Back in 2023, Matt made an appearance on the Grilled By The Staff Canteen podcast. During the podcast, the TV star briefly opened up about his marriage.

Matt and his wife Lisa tied the knot in 1999 and have two children together.

“Sometimes it’s touch and go, let’s be honest. But, so far, we’re still here,” he joked.

The star was then probed on the origins of his relationship with Lisa.

“I used to go out with her sister – next!” he revealed. Fellow chef Anna Haugh, who was also on the podcast, found the confession amusing.

“How did I not know that? That is so you, well done,” she said. However, Matt seemed keen to steer away from the subject and urged for things to “move on”!

Matt Tebbutt on losing his battle with growing old

In another podcast appearance, this time in March, Matt opened up about his losing battle with growing older.

Speaking to Gabby Logan on The Mid Point podcast, he said: “I fight getting old. Let’s just put that out there.”

When asked by Gabby how he’s combating the aging process, he said, “Well, I’m fighting it. I mean, I’m slowly losing that battle.

‘I’m slowly losing’

“But I’m fighting it like: ‘Yeah, I want to do this. Yeah, let’s do that. Let’s go to this party and then go out afterwards and then do three days on the trot at a festival’ and things like that,” he then continued.

“And I’m realising it’s quite draining at 51!”

He then went on to say that he’s using exercise as a mean of staying fit, as well as reducing his meat intake and alcohol consumption.

Saturday Kitchen airs today (September 13) from 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.