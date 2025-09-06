Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt – who is fronting the show today (Saturday, September 6) – once opened up about a battle that he’s “losing”.

The 51-year-old presenter spoke about it during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

Matt opened up about growing older (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt on ‘losing’ in ongoing health battle

Back in March, Saturday Kitchen host Matt made an appearance on Gabby Logan’s podcast, The Mid-Point.

During the interview, Matt spoke about the necessity of transforming his lifestyle.

“I fight getting old. Let’s just put that out there,” he said.

When asked by Gabby how he’s combating the aging process, he said: “Well, I’m fighting it. I mean, I’m slowly losing that battle.”

Matt revealed some of the ways he stays healthy (Credit: BBC)

Matt on combating the aging process

Matt then continued.

“But I’m fighting it like: ‘Yeah, I want to do this. Yeah, let’s do that. Let’s go to this party and then go out afterwards and then do three days on the trot at a festival’ and things like that,” he said.

“And I’m realising it’s quite draining at 51!”

Opening up about some of the methods he uses to stay healthy, he revealed that he has reduced his meat intake and alcohol consumption. He also opts for nuts as snacks, cooks fresh meals, and has limited how much bread he eats.

“I try and be pretty consistent with the exercise routine,” he remarked. “I’ve always loved exercise. I used to play as a kid. I used to play a lot of rugby. I now go to the gym for a couple of days a week and do free weights,” he said.

Matt ran a pub for 13 years (Credit: Matt Tebbutt / YouTube)

Saturday Kitchen star Matt Tebbutt on major life change

During the podcast, Matt also opened up about running a pub in Abergavenny, South Wales, for 13 years.

The star quit life as a pub landlord in 2015.

“Those little family-run restaurants are relentless. You know, you’ve got a day off on a Monday – that’s when you do your orders and you’re washing. And if you’ve got any time, you go and have lunch,” he said.

“And then at the end of the day, you get back in and you get ready for, you know, getting back in on Tuesday. And that’s it. We used to have two weeks off a year,” he then continued.

“And then I reached the age of 40 and I thought, ‘You know what, I got offered something else. I’m going to take this’. And we took that leap into, I said, ‘Let’s walk away from this now’. Fortunately, it’s turned out well, but that was quite a leap of faith right then. But I think, you know, that’s what makes life interesting, doing those things,” he then added.

