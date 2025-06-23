The Masked Singer star Samantha Barks has announced the birth of her second baby.

The West End legend, 34, revealed in May that she was pregnant with her second child. Samantha – who won The Masked Singer earlier this year as Pufferfish – is already a proud mama to toddler son Rafael, who she shares with Alex Michael Stoll.

And now, Samantha has shared the exciting news that she has given birth to a baby girl.

Samantha Barks announces baby news

Samantha announced her baby news on Sunday June 22. Sharing a beautiful black-and-white image of her with her baby, she shared: “Hello Felicity.”

The news was soon meet with a flood of congratulations.

Fleur East said: “Omg!!! Congratulations.” Zoe Ball added: “Congrats gorgeous mama.” Claire Sweeney shared a number of heart emojis and others commented on the tot’s “beautiful” name.

“Congrats, what a beautiful name,” said one. “Oh my word!!! Congratulations!!! She is beautiful!!! I love her name!!! Your sweet family is growing into such a beautiful family!!! That’s amazing!!! You deserve all good in this world!!” said another.

Samantha’s on-stage pregnancy announcement

The Masked Singer winner Samantha revealed she was pregnant in May, before her performance at the VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember event.

“I’m nearly nine months pregnant, it’s gonna be me and baby performing for royalty tonight. It’s our first adventure!” she told presenter Sophie Raworth, announcing she’s expecting a girl.

While covered up in a black coat, Samantha admitted her performance dress was “being steamed”, adding: “The hair and makeup is ready.” Even though her bump was covered, Samantha held on to her stomach while talking about her pregnancy.

Samantha and her husband Alex met while the pair were working on the Broadway production of Pretty Woman in 2018.

Fast forward to 2022 and they tied the knot, before welcoming their first child.

Samantha gave birth in October 2023. “Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October. My heart could burst with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram after announcing her pregnancy in August of that year.

