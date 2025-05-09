West End star Samantha Barks is pregnant with her second child and debuted her growing baby bump last night (May 8) during the BBC VE Day 80 concert.

The live show took place at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day. The star-studded line-up included the likes of Fleur East, who performed alongside many Strictly pro dancers. Britain’s Got Talent star Calum Scott and John Newman were also on the bill.

Samantha, who won The Masked Singer earlier this year as Pufferfish, was also one of the many names who took to the stage. While many were taken aback by her powerhouse vocals, she also announced she was expecting another child.

Samantha revealed she is nine months pregnant (Credit: BBC)

Samantha Barks pregnant with second child

Ahead of her performance on the night, Samantha revealed to presenter Sophie Raworth she was “nearly nine months pregnant” and disclosed the gender of her baby.

“[I’m] nearly nine months pregnant, so it’s going to be me and baby performing for royalty tonight so it’s her first adventure,” she said, announcing she’s expecting a girl.

While covered up in a black coat, Samantha admitted her performance dress was “being steamed”, adding: “The hair and makeup is ready.” Even though her bump was covered, Samantha held on to her stomach while talking about her pregnancy.

Later in the evening, she closed the show by performing Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again and wore an elegant black gown for the occasion, where a baby bump was visible.

Samantha closed the concert with her performance (Credit: BBC)

Fans praise Samantha’s ‘commitment’

Following Samantha’s appearance at the concert, fans praised her performance.

“Samantha Barks must be knackered bless her she’s 9 months pregnant,” one user wrote on X.

“Samantha Barks did so well with that performance, especially considering she was doing it whilst pregnant. Imagine how anxious she must have been about what could happen if she gave birth on live television. Quite a thing for her to do during her pregnancy,” another person shared.

“Anyways congrats to my queen Samantha barks, so excited for you,” a third remarked.

“Samantha Barks is a committed woman and I respect that,” a fourth said.

How many children does Samantha Barks have?

Samantha currently already has a son, Rafael, one, whom she shares with her actor husband, Alex Michael Stoll.

She gave birth in October 2023. “Welcome Rafael Richard Barks-Stoll, born on 16th October. My heart could burst with happiness,” she wrote on Instagram after announcing her pregnancy in August of that year.

Read more: The One Show viewers divided as Roman Kemp and Alex Jones host VE Day special

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.