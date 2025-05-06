The One show viewers have been left divided over the VE day special and many have hit out at ‘disrespectful’ Roman Kemp.

Yesterday (April 5) VE celebrations took place all over London. And so The One Show partook in their own celebrations.

It was a packed special last night, but it wasn’t just hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp that left the viewers divided – but also the guests and performers.

Roman’s outfit caused a stir (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp VE day outfit backlash

Immediately as the show began, Roman came under fire from fans for his choice of outfit. Many believed that VE day deserved a more respectful outfit. But instead, Roman opted to wear a suit jacket and trousers – with no tie.

Viewers called him out for this “disrespectful” move on social media.

One wrote: “Sack the wardrobe person. What is Roman wearing? And rolling out Matt Goss… really??”

Another penned: “Goodness Roman. This edition deserves a shirt and tie. Disrespectful.”

But while Roman’s wardrobe got everyone talking, so did the performer of the night.

Fans hated the musical performance (Credit: BBC)

Musical performance slated by fans

Later in the show, musician Matt Goss gave an emotional tribute through the song Not Forgotten. His performance was accompanied by the band of the Royal British Legion. But it seems fans weren’t exactly all that pleased with it.

One viewer commented: “What a [bleep] song. And poorly sung. Not a great tribute at all.”

“A rousing medley of wartime classics might have worked better than this” another wrote.

A third raged: “Good God. What a dreadful song.”

Sheila left fans unimpressed (Credit: BBC)

Sheila Hancock’s comments face backlash

But aside from their VE day special, they also had celebrity guests on the show with them. One of which was Sheila Hancock. And her scathing remark has left some viewers disappointed in the lineup.

Sheila appeared on the show to chat about her upcoming performance at Thursday’s VE Day concert. But that didn’t stop her from giving her true opinion on the UK political class.

Comparing Churchill’s approach during his time as prime minister to those nowadays, Sheila made her opinions clear.

She said: “Don’t you just love Churchill? He always told the truth. He never promised us anything. All the lying gits we have at the moment promise all sorts of things and he never did. I’m sorry.”

And those watching didn’t appreciate the comments, believing that it wasn’t needed on a VE day special.

One fan wrote: “FFS. What the hell. [Bleep]. With Sheila and these other guests, it’s not the best show.”

Another added: “I can’t warm to Sheila Hancock. What a misery.”

A third agreed: “Such a misery, Sheila Hancock is.”

Some enjoyed the show (Credit: BBC)

Others enjoyed the One Show VE Day celebrations

However, despite the negative comments, there were still quite a few people who enjoyed the show, and thought Roman Kemp and Alex Jones did the VE Day celebrations well.

A viewer penned: “It’s a rare occasion but The One Show producers have actually made a good show, packed with features about VE day. And not a single celebrity promoting their own book.”

“The One Show was wonderful tonight. Thanks to everyone involved” another commented.

A third wrote: “A moving watch (Matt Goss performance aside).”

Read more: This Morning viewers urge ITV’s VE Day show to move inside as bad weather hits: ‘They look bloody freezing’

What did you think of The One Show VE Day special? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!