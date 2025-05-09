Last night’s (May 8) VE Day 80 Concert, which featured a range of star-studded performers, left BBC viewers completely divided.

The huge extravaganza, which was presented by Zoe Ball, took place at Horse Guards Parade on Thursday evening to honour the 80th anniversary and was attended by 10,000 people and watched by many at home.

The line-up included many familiar faces, including Masked Singer winner Samantha Barks, Fleur East with the Strictly pro dancers, Calum Scott, and John Newman, to name a few. However, it seems not everyone was a fan.

Zoe Ball hosted last night’s celebrations (Credit: BBC)

VE Day Concert leaves BBC viewers divided

“Wasn’t that line up awful,” one user wrote on X, adding: “The Darkness, I always thought they were a comedy band like spinal tap, and rolling out Toploader? I know times were hard but what was the budget £50?”

“I thought the Darkness was an odd (and poor) choice for the #VEDay80 concert. Then John Newman came on. What on earth is this man doing? Someone take him down. Absolute tripe!” another shared.

“This VE Day concert is horrendous. Thought it was supposed to be a celebration. At least they knew how to party 80 years ago,” a third remarked.

“Am I the only one tonight thinking that the songs and artists were irrelevant for the #VEDayConcert on @BBCOne????” a fourth commented.

“Am I the only one that’s watching the VE Day 80 celebrations on @BBCOne and thinking…meh. Could have, and should have been so much more to honour a momentous ocassion. Some songs and artists so irrelevant,” a fifth stated.

Fleur East performed alongside familiar Strictly favourites (Credit: BBC)

Line-up aside, some viewers complained about the vocal talent.

“I’ve never heard such atrocious singing in all my life…flat as [bleep],” one user insisted.

“I’m sorry but some of these singers are [bleep] poor,” another said.

‘Pure, incontrovertible class’

It wasn’t all bad, however. Many people enjoyed the line-up and praised the talent.

“#freyaridings and #samanthabarks – pure, incontrovertible class. A far cry from the diarrhoea of #johnnewman,” one person declared.

“Victor Ray – what a voice. Talk about doing justice to an occasion,” another shared.

“Thought the #VEDayConcert was excellent,” a third expressed.

“Excellent concert. Fantastic line up. Stand outs were Samantha Barks, Tom Walker, Freya Ridings, Willard White & Dad’s Army cast,” a fourth wrote.

Read more: This Morning viewers urge ITV’s VE Day show to move inside as bad weather hits: ‘They look bloody freezing’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.