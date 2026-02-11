Sam Vanderpump and wife Alice welcome baby boy as heartbreaking meaning behind his name revealed

Made in Chelsea star Sam Vanderpump and wife Alice have welcomed their first baby, a little boy.

The news was shared earlier today (February 11), along with a cute picture of the new arrival holding onto his parents’ hands.

It follows the couple’s recent wedding, and 28-year-old Sam’s diagnosis with end-stage liver disease. He is currently waiting for a liver transplant.

Sam Vanderpump and his wife Alice have welcomed their first baby (Credit: Splash News)

Sam and Alice Vanderpump share first pic of new baby

The news was announced in a post shared exclusively with Hello. It was captioned: “Sam and Alice Vanderpump are officially parents! Huge congratulations to the sweet family!”

The picture showed Sam, Alice and the baby holding onto each other’s hands. The baby was wearing a cute white knitted cardigan bearing his name, while Alice’s engagement and wedding rings were on full display.

They told the magazine they welcomed the baby in the Kensington Wing of the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Monday (February 9).

They decided to call the baby Marmaduke – or Duke for short – as it was a favourite name of Sam’s late father, Mark. He died in 2018 at the age of 59. Mark, the brother of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, died by suicide.

Famous pals share their love for the family of three

The official Instagram account for Made in Chelsea was among those sending love. It posted: “The biggest congratulations to both of you!”

Celebs Go Dating star Paul C Brunson commented with five red love hearts.

“So happy for you both,” said another follower. “He’s here! Congratulations!” said another well-wisher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vanderpump (@samvanderpump)

‘A journey I’m so excited for’

Speaking before Duke’s arrival, Sam told Hello: “I’m very excited to be a dad. I can’t wait, it’s a whole journey I’m so excited for.”

It’s been a whirlwind romance for Sam and Alice, 24. They started dating in July 2024 and got engaged eight months later.

During that time, Sam was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease.

Upon finding out they were expecting, Sam and Alice set a date for their wedding, tying the knot at the end of last year. “We all want to have the same last name before Duke comes,” he explained at the time.

Sam Vanderpump’s brave battle with end-stage liver disease Made in Chelsea favourite Sam Vanderpump has been candid about one of the toughest challenges of his life – his diagnosis with end-stage liver disease at just 28. The reality star revealed the news in a deeply personal conversation on Made in Chelsea. He shared how a routine health scare turned into a life-changing medical journey. Sam Vanderpump on his end-stage liver disease Sam explained that a severe bout of flu late in 2024 triggered a crisis that revealed an underlying genetic liver condition, compounded by polycystic kidney disease. What began as what he thought was a normal winter illness quickly spiralled into something far more serious. “We had a call from the doctors, and I’ve got end-stage liver disease,” he told co-star Ollie Locke on the E4 show. “There is no hope of my liver getting better.” Despite the gravity of his prognosis, Sam has struck an inspiring balance between realism and optimism. “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now. Hopefully I remain healthy all the way up until one day they’ll give me a call, I’ll go in for surgery, and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier.” He’s also revealed that his life expectancy could be a little as a few years without a transplant. Family support His wife, model Alice Yaxley, has stood by his side through every twist in the journey. Together, they’ve endured everything from Sam’s hospitalisation with life-threatening sepsis to the ongoing liver transplant assessment. Speaking to The Mail about his hospitalisation for sepsis, Sam explained: “I thought I was going to die. I didn’t think my body could cope and that was the scariest thing. It was terrifying. “I remember the doctor saying to me that I was going into liver and kidney failure. I burst into tears. My mum didn’t react badly. You would expect her to be in complete meltdown. But she didn’t want to scare me.” Sam’s story has also been praised for bringing attention to the importance of organ donation. Health organisations have also applauded his openness in raising awareness.

Read more: Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor ‘split’

Share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.