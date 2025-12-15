Inside Sam Vanderpump’s whirlwind wedding to heavily pregnant Alice Yaxley as he battles end-stage liver disease

Sam Vanderpump has tied the knot to his pregnant wife during a stunning intimate wedding, following his end-stage liver disease diagnosis.

The 28-year-old reality star – who found fame on Made In Chelsea – caught an infection due to a genetic liver disease and was hospitalised last year over the festive season. In October, he stated that without a transplant, his life expectancy might be only a few more years.

However, Sam is determined to live life to the fullest with his partner Alice Yaxley, who is pregnant with their first child. And, this weekend, the pair made things official and got married! Here, we’re taking a look inside their lush wedding…

The pair have made things official! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Sam Vanderpump’s intimate wedding

Made in Chelsea star Sam and Alice – who met in July last year – got married on Sunday (December 14) at the Kensington and Chelsea Register office in West London.

The newlyweds kept the ceremony very low-key and tied the knot in front of just a handful of loved ones. Afterwards, they celebrated with a luxury dinner.

But it turns out that this will not be the only wedding Sam and Alice are having. The pair are planning to host a larger celebration in May 2027, after welcoming their son – who they’ll call Marmaduke – in February.

Sam didn’t want to wait to tie the knot after ‘nearly dying’ (Credit: Aaron Knightly YouTube)

‘Why wait two years?’

As Hello Magazine reports, Sam and Alice were originally planning a big wedding. But while Sam was still in good health, and ahead of the birth of their son early next year, they decided to tie the knot.

“I knew from the moment I met Alice that, if I was lucky enough, she’d be the girl I was going to marry but I felt you couldn’t do that after six or 12 months,” Sam told the publication.

He added: “But after nearly dying, it put everything into perspective. Any second, anything can happen in life. I love her to pieces. I want to marry her. Why wait two years?”

His wife struggled to find a dress for the big day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alice’s ‘nightmare’ before her big day

For her special day, model Alice – who is seven months pregnant – oozed elegance and style in a sensational white Caroline Castigliano dress that had a full-length veil with train. The dress boasted a plunging neckline and showed off her blossoming baby bump.

Posing for snaps alongside Sam, who is the nephew of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, Alice was seen clutching a stunning red bouquet of flowers. She also wore a stunning necklace encrusted with diamonds.

A dapper Sam, meanwhile, looked handsome in a white jacket and black trousers and red boutonnière as he beamed to the camera.

But finding a dress wasn’t easy for Alice. The pregnant star previously revealed she had a “nightmare” trying to find the perfect gown.

In a TikTok video she shared earlier this week, Alice said: “I’ve had an absolute nightmare trying to find dresses. Especially being pregnant. And I’ve been ordering them all online and not really going to a wedding shop because it’s so last minute. I don’t really have time to do it.

“This is not my proper wedding. My proper wedding is in 2027, this is just like our official registry office wedding.”

Fans react to Sam’s wedding

Photos from Sam and Alice’s big day were shared to Hello Magazine’s Instagram page, as well as their own pages. And, as expected, their fans soon rushed to the comments section to send their congratulations.

One person gushed: “Congratulations, beautiful couple. You look stunning. Wow.”

Another added: “Alice, what a strong young lady you are. Sending best wishes to you both. My heart breaks for you both, Enjoy every moment together. Merry Christmas.”

A third also chimed in and said: “You look beautiful Alice. Congratulations to you and Sam.”

