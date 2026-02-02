Made in Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage, it has been reported.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and have two children together.

Millie and Hugo have reportedly split (Credit: CoverImages.com)

According to the Daily Mail, Millie and Hugo have called it quits, seven years after tying the knot.

The former couple, who met as teenagers and began dating on Made in Chelsea, got married back in 2018.

Since then, they have welcomed two children – Sienna, who was born in 2020, and Aurelia, born in 2021.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Millie and Hugo are currently going through a separation and have sadly decided to split. They have known each other for many years, and in recent weeks, have had serious conversations about their future, ultimately deciding it’s better for them both to part ways.”

‘Better for them to part ways’

The source then continued.

“Their main priority remains their children and family life, and separating is not something they ever hoped would happen. At present, they are considering what living apart might look like and how they plan to navigate co-parenting their young children,” they said.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year, and one they hope to continue managing in private,” the source then added.

They have two children together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Millie’s hints at a new chapter

Their split comes after Millie embarked on a trip to India to attend a wellness retreat focused on “healing” the nervous system. Hugo, meanwhile, was on a skiing holiday.

During her stay, the reality star, who was seen not wearing her wedding ring, shared several posts alluding to entering a new chapter in her life.

One post read: “You don’t always have to know what comes next in your journey.

“Sometimes you just need to be where you are and know that it’s okay to be there. There is so much beauty in accepting yourself, right here, in this moment. No matter what you are working towards, I hope you can always remember that finding peace in the present moment is just as important as the path ahead,” it then continued.

In another Instagram story, she shared the quote: “And then the moon said to me, dear girl, it’s time to own your [bleeping] power.”

ED! has contacted Millie and Hugo’s representatives for comment.

