The death of Rob Burrow’s dad Geoff was announced earlier today (March 30), with BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent among those paying her respects.

Geoff’s death was announced by son Rob’s former rugby club, Leeds Rhinos. In a statement, they shared that Geoff had sadly died following “a period of ill health”.

His passing comes almost two years after the death of his son. Rob died in June 2024 at the age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

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Following Rob’s diagnosis in 2019, Geoff, along with his family and Rob’s former teammate Kevin Sinfield, helped raise millions for MND charities.

Geoff Burrow with his wife Irene, pictured in Sally Nugent’s tribute (Credit: Instagram)

Death of Rob Burrow’s dad Geoff announced

In a statement, the club said: “It is with deep sadness that the club has learned of the passing on Monday 30th March of Geoff Burrow, the father of Rob Burrow, after a period of ill health.

“Leeds-born Geoff was a tireless campaigner for the MND community following Rob’s diagnosis in December 2019. He continued that work after Rob’s passing in June 2024.

“A devoted husband, father and a grandfather, Geoff brought Rob to his first-ever game at Headingley and started his love of the Rhinos. Geoff was always a champion for those who did not have a voice throughout his career as a trade union representative.”

The statement concluded: “The club would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Geoff’s wife Irene and the Burrow family at this sad time. We would like to ask that the family are given privacy at this time. May he rest in peace.”

Rob Burrow died in 2024 after a four and a half year battle with MND (Credit: Splash News)

Sally Nugent pays tribute

BBC Breakfast host Sally, who had welcomed Geoff onto the show numerous times, was among those sharing her condolences. She posted a picture of Geoff and his wife Irene – Rob’s mum – to Instagram and said: “The kindest loveliest man. RIP Geoff Burrow x.”

Meanwhile, the official BBC Breakfast account on Facebook shared: “We are heartbroken to learn of the death of Geoff Burrow, father of rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

“He was a giant of a man who championed the sport and the MND community. We were lucky to get to know Geoff as he fought for Rob off the pitch as fiercely as his son did on it. And our heart goes out to Irene and all the Burrow family,” the statement then added.

BBC Breakfast host Sally was among those paying tribute to Geoff (Credit: Splash News)

‘Devastating’

“One family losing a son and father in a fairly short space of time is devastating. God bless them all,” said one BBC Breakfast viewer. Another also added: “So sad. But his light and kindness will not be forgotten.”

A third also commented: “I’m so sad to hear this. But he will be with Rob, who will be waiting for him. He’ll be standing with the biggest smile on his face waiting to hug him and then discuss all the good work they did for each other, their family and the MND Community.”

Read more: Sally Nugent visibly emotional after trio of tragic deaths

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