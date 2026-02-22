Sally Lindsay’s heartbreaking regret after family tragedy: ‘I would love to say sorry to her as I loved her so much’

Sally Lindsay previously opened up about her late grandmother being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, revealing she “never saw the real her again”.

The actress has been a regular on TV screens for years. From stints on Coronation Street to The Chase Celebrity Special – which airs today (February 22) Sally has remained booked and busy.

However, years ago, Sally was hit with heartbreak after her grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s before sadly passing away.

The actress’ grandmother died when she was younger (Credit: ITV)

Sally Lindsay on gran’s death

In an interview from 2025, Sally was asked: “To whom would you most like to say sorry and why?”

The TV star went on to reveal to The Guardian: “When I was 17 I didn’t visit my gran for six weeks as I was out partying. At the end of that summer she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.”

She added: “I never saw the real her again. I would love to say sorry to her as I loved her so much.”

Meanwhile, in 2018, Sally, now an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society, also reflected on her beloved grandmother.

As Mirror reports, Sally said: “Gran was such a fabulous Northern woman – she had such a dry sense of humour, and was so fit and healthy.

“She walked everywhere and was such an important part of our family. She was integral in my upbringing and I got a lot of my humour from her.”

Sally’s gran sadly passed (Credit: ITV)

‘It was heartbreaking to see’

Sally also revealed the moment she knew something was wrong with her grandmother, recalling a time when she “stopped dead in her tracks” in the middle of a road.

She went on to say she “had to basically drag her on to the pavement” and noted that her grandmother “immediately couldn’t remember freezing in the road”.

After getting diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and towards the end of her life, Sally’s grandmother struggled to recognise her own family.

Sally said: “She’d call me Barbara, which is my mum. It was heartbreaking to see this once strong, independent woman like this.” Her grandmother eventually passed away aged 70.

Watch Sally on The Chase Celebrity Special – on Sunday (February 22) at 5:35pm on ITV1.

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay shares she’s now a grandmother in adorable newborn baby post

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know