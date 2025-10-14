Ryan Thomas admits ‘it was the most frightening day of my life’ as he reveals horror crash

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has opened up on a horror crash, admitting it was “the most frightening day” of his life.

The 41-year-old actor candidly spoke to his brothers on their The Thomas Brothers podcast about the crash, which happened when he was on Coronation Street.

While they initially thought Ryan was joking, both his brothers, Scott and Adam, quickly realised that he was being serious about the accident.

Ryan shocked his brothers with his crash story (Credit: YouTube)

Ryan Thomas details horror crash

While speaking on the podcast about near-death experiences, Ryan – who has been in a relationship with Lucy Mecklenburgh since 2017 – informed his brother of the crash.

He told them: “I have a near-death experience. It was the most frightening day of my life. Back in the day on Corrie, Men and Motors used to give all the cast cars, supercars. And my friend had one of them.”

Ryan was only 18 at the time and had decided to stay in his friend Scott’s house in Glossop one night.

He admitted: “We were staying at his house and we had to film at seven in the morning. So this Lotus Elise car has four belts on it. It’s a proper racing car. It had all the spoilers on, and everything else.

“I got in at half six in the morning and I was really tired. So, I fell asleep in the car on the way, while he was driving around these country roads.”

But by the time Ryan woke up, things had already taken a horrific turn.

Ryan said: “I thought I was just going to sleep for a bit because it was early. I woke up and the car was already spinning upside down. And then it spun again and again. Three times his car spun. And it landed upside down.”

Ryan and Lucy have been together for years (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Ryan ‘burst into tears’ the next day

Brother Scott was shocked at this and had to clarify that Ryan was actually in the car at the time.

He explained: “Me and Scott were in the car. It flipped three times. Now, if it didn’t have a roll cage on this car, we would have been crushed. I remember it was upside down and I remember his window had cracked because of the impact.”

Thankfully, both Ryan and his friend managed to get away with only a few scratches.

“We had to crawl out of the window. Both of us. We got out. When we got out, the engine and the wheels went. And I asked do we go back or is it going to blow up? He grabbed the car keys and pulled it out and then it stopped.

“There was, I don’t know how this happened, but we landed right outside this house. The couple took us in and we sat there. I thought I’m alive. The adrenaline kicked in.”

However, Ryan revealed the severity of what happened actually set in the next day. He added: “The next day, I just burst into tears because your body goes into shutdown. I was in survival mode. Then when it all wore off, I realised I should have been dead. I was bursting into tears.

“That was my near-death experience. If that road cage wasn’t on, I would have been dead.”

