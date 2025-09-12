Inside Ryan Thomas’ unusual relationship with bird he thinks is his dad reincarnated

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has been updating fans on a very unusual relationship he has with a bird – as he thinks it’s his dad reincarnated.

Over a week ago, the 41-year-old told his Instagram followers that the same bird had been visiting his garden. And that the pigeon had even tried to get into his house when he wasn’t home.

So, the next time he saw it, he headed out to meet it officially – and since then their relationship has… developed.

But let’s take a look at what has been going on with Ryan Thomas and the bird.

Ryan Thomas believes the bird is his dead dad

The star told his followers that he felt “really connected” to the bird which had repeatedly visited him. And even thought it had the same moustache as his dad. For that reason, he began believing it was in fact his dead dad.

Ryan’s dad, Dougie, sadly passed away in 2020. But now, five years later, Ryan seems convinced he has come back in the form of a bird.

The actor revealed that he believed the bird was trying to communicate with him, by tapping on his windows.

He said: “You are not going to believe this. I have been out with the kids all day. Lucy’s been at home. She called me at 5pm and says she could her tap tap tap at the back window. And she sends me a video of my dad. My dad came back. He was trying to fly into the windows.”

He called psychic Sally for answers

After posting a story about how much he felt “connected” to the bird, Ryan Thomas called his Celebrity Big Brother pal, psychic Sally Morgan.

She spent time explaining what it meant to have a pigeon in your life. But Ryan asked her if it could be his dad. And she replied: “Yes!”

Even his family are getting involved

In other instagram updates, Ryan has shared that his family are also all in on it. He has shared numerous snaps of his son, Roman, holding Dougie while he was beside him.

And in others, Roman has spoken about Dougie the bird. Ryan’s partner Lucy has even shared her own updates.

She took to her own Instagram Stories to show fans Roman and Ryan playing with Dougie out the back, while she was looking out of an upstairs window.

Dougie the bird disappeared

For a brief time, Dougie had disappeared. And Ryan Thomas didn’t know if the bird was ever coming back.

In one video earlier in the week, Ryan was wondering where Dougie was in the morning. But as he was filming, the bird returned.

He said to his fans: “Every morning Dougie was in the garden. Every evening, Dougie was in the garden. I have come down this morning and Dougie isn’t here. I’m thinking to myself ‘he’s not coming back. It’s over.’ And then…” The camera then panned to Dougie on the roof of his house.

Just two nights ago, Ryan told his fans that Dougie was missing again. But in another update last night, Dougie had not only returned – but Ryan was taking measures to make sure he wouldn’t go missing again.

So Ryan is now keeping him inside

Late last night, Ryan posted a video of Dougie the bird inside a crate in his house. The crate has food and water to keep Dougie steady throughout the night. And now it seems Dougie has been taken in as Ryan’s pet.

He wrote alongside it: “I have never seen him lying down. I will let him back out for a fly in the morning. I don’t want him out in this weather.”

He has been told it’s ‘getting out of hand’

After posting an AI generated photo of him and Dougie, comparing himself to Coronation Street legend Jack Duckworth, fans were quick to tell Ryan that his new obsession is getting a tad crazy.

Former Coronation Street star Chris Fountain commented on the post: “This is getting out of hand.”

A fan commented: “This is a bit strange..”

“I do worry about you lately” a third follower wrote.

However, a few other fans thought the whole saga was absolutely hilarious.

One wrote: “Absolutely brilliant. Please talk about Dougie on your next podcast. I’m so invested.”

“I always hope to see Dougie on my feed. I care way more than I ever thought I would..”

A third added: “I have a feeling Dougie is going to be ring bearer at your wedding.”

