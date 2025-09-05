Inside Lucy Mecklenburgh’s close friendship with partner Ryan Thomas’ brother Scott as she pokes fun at cheating ‘rumour’

Lucy Mecklenburgh has been forced to address her close bond with her fiance Ryan Thomas‘ own brother, Scott.

Ryan and Lucy have been together since 2017, and have been engaged since 2019. The pair share two children, Roman and Lilah, alongside Ryan’s daughter, Scarlett from his relationship with ex Tina O’Brien. But it’s her friendship with Scott which has raised eyebrows.

Over the last lot of years, Lucy Meck and Scott Thomas have always had quite a close relationship. But it seems some fans were convinced it was more than that, and accused the pair of actually having an affair.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Scott dismissed the claims during an episode of The Thomas Brother’s podcast. But let’s take a look back at the things they have said about each other over the years…

Ryan thought Lucy ‘prefers Scott’

Back in 2018, only one year into Lucy and Ryan’s relationship, she was already extremely close to Scott Thomas.

So much so that even Ryan admitted he sometimes thought she liked Scott more than him.

He said to OK! Magazine at the time: “She’s really close to my brother Scott. They’re inseparable when they’re together. Sometimes i think she actually prefers him to me.”

Lucy would always ‘go to’ Scott for advice

Lucy also admitted to OK! Magazine that Scott would be her go to if she needed something.

She said: “I speak to Scott all the time. If I am upset or worried about something and I can’t get hold of Ryan, I will call Scott.

“I posted a picture of us together and a few people said it was weird we were so close. But clearly they don’t understand the Thomas family.”

This was reinforced earlier this year in a TikTok video. Lucy was asked a series of questions, and she had to pick a Thomas brother who she felt fit the answer.

When asked who she would go to first for advice, with no hesitation, Lucy picked Scott Thomas.

Scott admitted they are ‘so alike’

The friendship definitely isn’t one-sided, as Scott has spoken about his bond with Lucy on their podcast.

He recently confessed that they are “so alike” and that they actually “talk on the phone” quite a lot.

Scott said: “You know, we are very alike. Then I have obviously been on the phone to her too, having a chat for like half an hour.”

Scott would ‘wolf whistle’ at Lucy

Despite their bond, Lucy has actually called Scott out for his “inappropriate” behaviour towards her while she tried clothes on.

Speaking on the Thomas Brother’s podcast, Lucy explained to Ryan that Scott – and his other brother, Adam – would make their opinions known on her outfits.

She said: “The other day you were filming a TikTok at ours and I was trying to try on clothes for holiday. Every time I came out in an outfit, they were would whistling me. This is so inappropriate.”

Ryan laughed it off, clearly not bothered joking: “I love it though”.

Lucy emphasised that it was “the only tight dress” she tried on that got them to whistle.

Scott Thomas addresses Lucy Meck cheating rumours

On a recent episode of their podcast, Scott spoke to his brothers about the rumours. And wanted Ryan to say his thoughts on it too.

Adam joked: “Scott fancies your missus” to which Ryan replied: “Well maybe you do. But you’re going down.”

Scott explained: “The fact that we’re so open and honest, I would have thought was a clear sign that it’s not anything.”

Ryan jokingly responded: “No to be honest, I was uncomfortable with it.”

Adam backed this up: “If you talked about my missus like that, I wouldn’t be happy, Scott.”

Ryan decided to give his honest thoughts, and admitted he didn’t mind their bond.

He said: “No, honestly I am only joking. I actually don’t care. And I don’t see any of this. I love how close we are as a family. But get a bird, mate.”

Lucy Meck and Scott Thomas poke fun at the rumours

Yesterday (September 4) on the Tomas family’s TikTok account, Lucy poked fun at the rumours.

In the funny clip, Lucy and Scott were hugging as she complimented him on working out. Then, Ryan, who had been hiding at the door revealed himself.

Scott and Lucy both quickly stopped talking, with Scott leaving the clip.

The caption on-screen read: “When your brother starts getting suspicious of all the rumours…”

