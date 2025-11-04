The royal family has further distanced itself from Andrew Mountbatten Windsor with its latest move.

Over the last few years, the 65-year-old has come under intense scrutiny for to his association with the late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

He has also been accused of sexual assault, which he has vehemently denied. The late Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew in the early 2000s when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has lost his prince title (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal family makes quiet yet major move after Andrew title strip

After King Charles initiated “a formal process to remove” Andrew’s titles, honours, and his HRH style, the royal family has made yet another move to distance themselves from the disgraced royal.

The former Duke of York has now been removed from the royal family’s official website.

Previously, Andrew had his own section on the royal family website.

A picture of Andrew used to be present, as was a short biography that read: “Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace on 19 February 1960. He is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and was christened Andrew Albert Christian Edward.

“On 23 July 1986 he married Sarah Ferguson at Westminster Abbey. The couple, who divorced in 1996, have two children: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and four grandchildren: August and Ernest (sons of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank) and Sienna and Athena (daughters of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi).”

However, his name is still on the line of succession segment of the website.

Prince Andrew has been evicted from the Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew set to move out of Royal Lodge

The news that Andrew had been stripped of all titles was announced last week.

A statement read: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Andrew is set to leave the Royal Lodge (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Andrew could leave Royal Lodge ‘in 2026’

However, it’s reported that Andrew won’t be leaving Royal Lodge just yet. The royal is reportedly set to move to a property on the Sandringham Estate following his eviction.

It’s been reported that Andrew will remain at Royal Lodge until early 2026, so that there are no crossovers between him and other members of the royal family during their Christmas break on the estate.

Andrew is said to be “sanguine” over the latest changes to his life, and has been used to his life as a royal being “sliced away” over the last 15 years. He is said to be “relieved” to finally be a private citizen.

The former duke is also happy to be moving to Sandringham as it has special significance for him.

Sandringham is where the late queen and Prince Philip spent a lot of time during their marriage.

Read more: Donald Trump ‘feels badly for the royal family’ amid ‘tragic’ Andrew scandal

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.