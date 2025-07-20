Former Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis scored another big win earlier this year as Code of Silence captivated ITV viewers.

She played Alison, a deaf canteen worker recruited by police to assist with them by lipreading. But before long, Alison wasn’t just reading lips – she was locking them with those of gang member Liam, played by hunky actor Kieron Moore, after she went rogue and inserted herself into the operation far deeper than she was ever meant to go!

Away from the cameras, Rose and Kieron appear to have remained close, with nights out and love heart-punctuated posts finding their way on both of their social media accounts.

So has Rose made fans’ dreams come true and started dating Kieron in real life? Or are they just good friends? Here, ED! takes a look at the evidence…

Alison and Liam had an unlikely but passionate relationship in Code of Silence (Credit: ITV)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore’s ‘chemistry’

Kieron and Rose’s characters burned up the screen with their improbable but charged relationship. So much so, viewers couldn’t help but ponder the two performers’ chemistry together.

“#CodeofSilence The chemistry between #roseaylingellis and #kieronmoore is electric,” just one onlooker among many posted on X.

“Love the chemistry between Alison and Liam,” agreed another.

A third used six fire emojis alongside their words as they wrote: “Damn! That chemistry.”

Meanwhile another shared: “Kieron and Rose – their chemistry together was so beautiful to watch play out. These two deserve an award all on their own. And that’s why Liam and Alison have my entire heart because of the chemistry that these two had.”

So has it translated into a real-life love story? ED! has so far had no response from reps when we asked the question…

Kieron recently shared a picture of himself cuddling up to Rose, telling her he was ‘proud’ of her – she reposted with a love heart (Credit: Instagram)

‘I felt so safe with Rose’

Sure to set tongues wagging further, Kieron has admitted he’s never been “truly listened to” until he met the lovely Rose.

Seemingly acknowledging how fans might ship their characters very hard, he revealed about their connection: “Rose and I didn’t do a chemistry test, which is quite insane. We just met [in person] on the first day of filming.”

He continued to gush about the rapport they built: “Arguably, I think it goes to show when you’re truly paying attention to someone and you’re truly invested in them, chemistry is undeniable.”

Kieron also said. “I felt so safe with Rose. And I think anyone who meets Rose will come to say this: I felt like I’d never been truly listened to until I met Rose. She pays so much attention to you when you talk that I was constantly learning how to be a better person, as well as being a better actor, which I think I had in common with Liam.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore have conducted promotional interviews together (Credit: YouTube)

And that’s not the only time Kieron has referred to his co-star affectionately .

Reflecting on how their characters’ intense relationship was expressed through their acting, Kieron previously complimented the former EastEnders star: “Rose is the most fascinating human being I’ve ever met. I’ve gained such a friend as opposed to just a colleague.”

He went on: “We were intrigued by each other, we were curious, and we just both wanted it to be the best that it could be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV Studios (@itvstudios)

‘Communication is much more than talking’

The pair’s ease in each other’s company has also been evident in interviews they did to promote Code of Silence, including on This Morning.

Additionally, in another chat, he was asked what they learned from each other during the filming process. Kieron replied: “I really feel like I learned how to listen properly from Rose. You know, communication is much more than talking. And trying to hear each other… it is the engagement, the eye contact, your body language. And I thank you because I’m going to carry that for the rest of my life.”

I’m going to carry that for the rest of my life.

For her part, Rose said how they both ensured the other was “very comfortable in every single scene”. She added: “We always talk to each other before we start a scene. And being a team, that’s really nice.”

Rose and Kieron larking about (Credit: Instagram)

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Kieron Moore – popping up on each other’s socials

And then there are the social media appearances. Over the past couple of weeks, Kieron has featured in Rose’s Instagram Story posts at least twice.

Early on in the month, Kieron posted a picture of himself and Rose cuddling on his Stories. He wrote: “So proud of you, superstar.” She reposted it on her Instagram, adding a yellow heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Kieron posted – and Rose reposted – a series of pictures taken in a photobooth. In one picture, Kieron is giving Rose a piggyback, while she holds another set of photos. In those photos, he can be seen kissing her on the side of the head.

Most likely the colleagues may have work reasons to pop up on each other’s socials. But their fond body language also indicates a strong friendship. One, no doubt, fans will be thrilled by.

Are they both single and ready to mingle?

Last we heard, Rose was on celebrity dating app Raya, looking for love. It came after she and her long-term beau Sam Arnold had split following her star turn on Strictly.

All signs point to Kieron being single. Fans have speculated about his love life, but he keeps things private, focusing more on his career and creative passions.

Read more: Complaints pour in for Code of Silence as ITV viewers perform U-turn on series

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know.