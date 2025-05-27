Code of Silence viewers disgusted as Alison’s disability ‘exploited’ amid ‘rookie mistake’

Code of Silence viewers were left infuriated on Monday (May 26) evening as vigilante investigator Alison appeared to get rumbled.

Perturbed fans of the ITV drama saw Alison’s love interest Liam – also the tech support for a criminal gang’s heist plans – seemingly suss out his pub worker girlfriend was taking far too much interest whenever his mobile text alert pinged.

Deaf canteen worker Alison – who took a job in a gangster’s pub for unauthorised surveillance reasons – had initially been recruited by hapless police she served sandwiches to to assist with observing villains because she can lip read. But as amateur sleuth, Alison has swerved off into conducting her own enquiries, fans have worried why ‘annoying’ Alison is defying police warnings and “asking to be caught out”.

Alison has been making her own inquiries in Code of Silence (Credit: ITV)

Code of Silence latest

Those concerns from viewers carried on into episode 4 as Liam whisked Alison, facing eviction from her home, off to a luxury country hotel for the night.

After a slap-up meal and astonishment at the opulent world Liam is a part of, Alison chose to bed her crooked paramour.

But as they awoke together the next morning, Liam’s next move had viewers repulsed – and with good reason.

That’s because it appears he exploited Alison’s disability by fiddling with her hearing aid. He’d asked to inspect it during the morning after the night before as she put it back in. And going by later scenes in the episode, that meant he could ‘hack’ into her device – and surreptitiously keep tabs on her as she furtively observed him.

Alison pops her hearing aid back in (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

“I knew Liam couldn’t be trusted,” one social media user raged as they watched along at home. “Hacking into Alison’s hearing aid is such a disgusting violation of Alison’s disability #CodeOfSilence.”

Such a disgusting violation of Alison’s disability.

Meanwhile, another X user put it: “To be fair Alison and Liam are both as bad as each other. Alison slept with Liam because she wanted to but just kept informing on him and Liam violated her in a sense with her hearing aids #codeofsilence.”

One horrified watcher predicted what would happen in the moments running up to it. “He’s going to hack her hearing aids #Codeofsilence,” they posted, adding a nauseated emoji to their words.

“Not a good idea Alison letting Liam look at your hearing aid #CodeOfSilence,” wrote another, making use of a grimacing emoji.

Oh no Alison! Rookie mistake letting a professional hacker fiddle with your hearing aid #CodeOfSilence pic.twitter.com/3wBz1SbKNK — Di Taylor (@Di2409) May 26, 2025

Yet another fan fumed: “#codeofsilence how the hell did he hack her hearing aids just by looking at them?”

While someone else who’d had bad vibes about Liam reflected: “#CodeOfSilence So that’s why he wanted to see her hearing aid. I thought it was odd at the time. Feel sorry for him now. Think he’s falling for her too.”

Alison slips Liam her hearing aid (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Alison in Code of Silence?

Code of Silence character Alison is played by actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. Like the character she plays, Rose is deaf.

She is known for playing Frankie Lewis in EastEnders between 2020 and 2022.

Rose, 30, also took part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, winning the BBC One dance contest alongside Giovanni Pernice.

Read more: Frustrated Code of Silence viewers predict worrying fate for Rose Ayling-Ellis’ character Alison

Code of Silence is next on ITV1 on Sunday June 1 at 9pm. The entire series is available to watch now on ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.