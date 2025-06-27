Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan and Laila Rouass are married, ten months after they had ended their on-off relationship.

Laila, 54, revealed her happy news on Instagram on Friday (June 27) morning, telling fans they had ‘pressed the refresh button’.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant – who made it to the final four couples in the 2009 series – and Ronnie previously split in September 2024, after reportedly being unable to “make it work”. The couple were believed to have got engaged in 2013, having dated since 2012.

Are Ronnie and Laila still together?

But despite that break-up, with Laila opening up about her “pain” last December, the pair now seemed to have got hitched.

They are believed to have said “I do” in a low-key London ceremony after 13 years together.

It is the first time that seven-time World Snooker Champion Ronnie’s has been married. Laila was previously wed to Abdeslam Rouass between 1990 and 2003.

Laila announced their nuptials by sharing snaps on Instagram of her and Ronnie smiling outside St George’s Town Hall in Shadwell, east London.

She wore a silk dress and black cowboy boots and had on a Keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf. In her post’s caption, she also made an extended reference to the Middle East and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

‘One way of pressing the refresh button’

Laila wrote: “Palestinians have taught me so much, most importantly to honour human connection, make love your motivator and to keep refreshing it.

“So l suppose after almost a year break…this was one way of pressing the refresh button. Ok… so it wasn’t Venice… that was fully booked.

“It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs. It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers.

“The Battle of Cable Street was used by my father as an example of how a community rooted in justice, can bring change…that we all have a duty to fight for the freedom and rights of others.

“The East End is the land of the immigrants. Its vibrancy, diversity and working class roots is something I treasure.

“I was born there, I was educated there. Today I was married there and I will be buried there because my roots are my roots. Free Palestine. Mrs O’Sullivan.”

Meanwhile, among those to offer their congratulations and well wishes on Laila’s post were TV personalities Denise Van Outen, Denise Welch, Saira Khan, and Lisa Snowdon.

‘They have had their issues in the past’

Looks like it. She’s only just posted about them getting married so we certainly hope so.

Their reconciliation was reported on earlier this month. A source told The Sun: “They have been back together for a while. The time apart gave them time to think about what they want and what is important to them. And that is being together.

“Ronnie is moving to the Middle East, and Laila is going with him. They’ve talked about living in Dubai, which is just a two-hour flight from where Ronnie has his snooker academy in Saudi Arabia.”

The insider is said to have added: “They have had their issues in the past. But Ronnie and Laila have worked through it and seem really happy again. The people who know them think they make a great couple and just want them to live a happy, quiet life.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

