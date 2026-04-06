Ronan Keating in tears as he reveals his heartbreaking regret over his brother’s death

Ronan Keating broke down in tears as he opened up about his brother’s death in the opening episode of his new show.

The Boyzone singer, 49, sadly lost his older brother, Ciaran, in a car crash back in 2023. Ciaran was 57 when he died.

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Ronan Keating’s brother’s death

In 2023, Ronan was left devastated when his older brother, Ciaran, passed away.

Ciaran died in a car crash while travelling with his wife, Annemarie, to watch their son, Ruairi, play football for Cork City FC.

At Ciaran’s funeral, Ronan sang This Is Your Song, a melody he originally wrote for his mother, Marie, when she died of cancer in 1998.

“I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will,” he said at the time.

Last year, the driver who caused the crash, Dean Harte, was given a 17-month suspended sentence for two years.

“The sentencing was a devastating example of just how broken our justice system is,” Ronan said at the time. “You can kill a man… and you can walk free. Not even a single night in prison. Just a slap on the wrist and a ticket to carry on with your life, like nothing ever happened.”

He later added it was “shameful” on Harte’s part, but more so “on everyone involved in this process that contributed to the heartbreaking outcome for my family today”.

Ronan broke down in tears (Credit: BBC)

Ronan Keating in tears over brother’s death

In an episode of his BBC show Ronan Keating’s Wild Atlantic, which airs tonight (Monday, April 6), Ronan broke down in tears while discussing Ciaran with his nephew, Ruairi, Ciaran’s son.

“I never get to say it but… I was the baby. He was my older brother, my eldest brother, and he’s my hero. I always looked up to him, you know. I joined the band, and I had to kind of grow up very quickly, and I missed stuff between us, and because of that, I lost a lot,” he said.

“I lost a lot and made a lot of sacrifices,” he added.

“It is very hard. I am sorry, I am sorry, I don’t want to get upset,” he then said, growing emotional.

Ronan and Ruairi had an emotional chat (Credit: BBC)

‘I lost a lot’

Ronan also addressed Ruari’s relationship with his father. “Oh, man, it’s hard enough for us as siblings. I can’t imagine where you are,” he said.

“You know, I’ve kind of parked my emotions for the last two years. I haven’t been able to really deal with it. I haven’t been able to deal with the loss, you know,” he then continued.

“He made the decision to make a life for his family. He left Dublin, and he went to the west. And I think this journey that I’m on, you know, coming here and doing this, is me trying to understand more about Ciarán’s choice, so that I can somehow grieve and let go, because I found it very hard.”

Ruari then replied, saying, “It’s the same for me playing football too. I always look up and still think I can see him there. It’s always the hardest part as well, after games, I used to check my phone. The first thing I’d see is my dad’s name, looking at my phone and not seeing that anymore. It’s really hard. I know he can see me, and I know he’s watching.”

Replying to his nephew, Ronan said, “He was so proud of you, and he will still be so proud of you in everything that you do, all of you kids, you were his world, you know, pride and joy.”

Read more: Ronan Keating’s ex-wife ‘bursting with happiness’ as she ties the knot to new husband surrounded by their 9 children

Ronan Keating’s Wild Atlantic airs tonight (Monday, April 6) from 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

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