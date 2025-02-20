Ronan Keating hits back after man who caused death of brother in car crash escapes jail: ‘You can kill a man and walk free’

Singer Ronan Keating has hit back after the man who caused the death of his brother escaped jail.

In July 2023, Ronan’s older brother, Ciaran Keating, suddenly died in a car crash at age 57. At the time, he was on the way to watch his son play football with his wife, Anne Marie. At the scene of the collision in County Mayo, Ciaran suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. He was laid to rest at a funeral in Ireland where Ronan carried his coffin and sang This Is Your Song during the service.

On Wednesday (February 19), it was announced at Castlebar Circuit Criminal Court that the 22-year-old driver, Dean Harte, who caused the crash, was given a 17-month suspended sentence for two years.

Ronan’s brother died in July 2023 following a car crash (Credit: Sky)

Ronan Keating hits back at man who cause death of brother and escaped jail

Firing back at the verdict, Ronan took to Instagram on Thursday morning to express his disappointment.

“Today’s sentencing was a devastating example of just how broken our justice system is,” the Love Me For A Reason hitmaker wrote.

‘You can kill a man… and you can walk free. Not even a single night in prison. Just a slap on the wrist and a ticket to carry on with your life, like nothing ever happened.

“And then we wonder why we keep seeing this kind of behaviour on our roads, why people keep dying in road accidents across Ireland every week?

Ronan described the justice system as a “joke” and “morally corrupt”, insisting that instead of “trying to fix our broken system”, they all “turn a blind eye”.

The 47-year-old said it was shameful on Dean Harte’s part but more so “on everyone involved in this process that contributed to the heartbreaking outcome for my family today”.

While Ronan’s family “continue to fight for Ciaran’s justice”, he said they are thinking of all “the other families who have found themselves in our position, and we pray that other families never do”.

Ronan describes the justice system as a ‘joke’ and ‘morally corrupt’ (Credit: Sky)

‘Thinking of you all’

Following the sad news, many of Ronan’s showbiz pals took to the comments section to send their love.

“Sending you love I’m so sorry,” radio DJ Harriet Scott wrote.

“Absolutely appalling verdict. I’m so sorry to you and your family. So many justice systems not fit for purpose,” Ashley James added.

“I’m so sorry for your family’s heartbreak. Thinking of you all,” Laura Whitmore remarked.

“So incredibly sorry,” presenter Natalie Pinkham added.

Read more: Ronan Keating reveals heartbreaking last time he saw late brother as he and wife are ‘assessing life’ after ‘difficult’ year

What do you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.