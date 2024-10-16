Ronan Keating reveals heartbreaking last time he saw late brother as he and wife are ‘assessing life’ after ‘difficult’ year

Ronan Keating has opened up about the loss of his brother, Ciarán, and recalled the last time he saw him.

The Boyzone singer’s brother Ciarán died last July in a car accident.

In a new interview, Ronan, 47, said the past 12 months have been “very tough” for him and his family.

The star said he and wife Storm “pushed ourselves and worked a little too hard this year” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ronan Keating on losing his brother

Speaking to OK!, Ronan said: “I lost my brother Ciarán last year and that was the turning point in all of our lives. Storm and I probably pushed ourselves and worked a little too hard this year, so now we can back off from work.

“We’re assessing life. It has been a very tough 12 months. July was the anniversary of Ciarán’s death and we all went to Westport to spend time together as a family. It’s been difficult.

“The last time I saw him was at a gala dinner last year. It’s hard to believe.”

Ronan said the last year has been “very tough” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ronan also lost his mum, Marie, in 1998 following her battle with cancer.

Speaking about dealing with grief, Ronan said it doesn’t go away. He said his mum was the “anchor in our family” and they “struggled massively” when she died.

The star previously opened up about dealing with the grief of losing his brother last year.

In November 2023, Ronan appeared on Loose Men and said he was still struggling with the “unexpected” loss of his brother.

Ronan opened up about his struggles on Loose Men late last year (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about the loss, Ronan said: “It’s been a tough few months dealing with it because it was so quick, so immediate, so fast, unexpected.”

Speaking about his family all leaning on each other, Ronan added: “Having someone who is going through something that feels the same that you feel they understand what I’m going through and that’s a big part of it.”

