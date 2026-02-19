Ouch! Romeo Beckham ‘spells out’ exactly how he feels about Nicola Peltz and it isn’t pretty

Romeo Beckham has taken a savage swipe at his sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, amid the ongoing family feud involving her and husband Brooklyn Beckham.

A social media star has hit out at Nicola, branding her “the problem” in the feud with the Beckhams, and Romeo has made his feelings clear on his older brother’s wife…

Romeo Beckham makes his feelings on Nicola Peltz clear

In a new video posted by social media commentator Ash Cantley, she hit out at Nicola, arguing that David and Victoria are trying to “save” Brooklyn from Nicola.

Romeo, 23, has ‘liked’ the video on Instagram, suggesting that he is in agreement with Ash’s viewpoint.

In the video, Ash says, “I take it all back. Nicola is the problem. Victoria and David are trying to rescue their son. I think Nicola forced him to make that statement.”

The statement in question is the six-Instagram story-long posts where Brooklyn hit out at his family, branding them “controlling”. It’s also where he accused mum Victoria of dancing on him “inappropriately” on his wedding day, something that left him “humiliated”.

Ash continued, saying: “I saw an interview with Victoria, and she was like, ‘I’m a girls’ girl, I love girls, that’s why I have the business I have, and you have to be a real a-hole for me not to like you.’ And I was like ‘oh yeah Nicola’s an [bleep]hole'”.

‘Nicola is the problem’

The social media star continued, pointing out the friends who have “dropped” Nicola in the past.

“Like your reputation matters, and her reputation is really bad,” she said.

She also referenced an interview David did recently, where he said, “kids make mistakes”. The interview was significant as it occurred the day after Brooklyn’s bombshell statement last month.

“I was like, “he and Victoria thought they may have issues, no family’s perfect, are grounded adults, and Brooklyn and Nicola, I imagine that relationship to be very controlling, very isolating, and the whole Anwar, Nicola thing adds to that,” she said.

Detailing Nicola’s relationship with Anwar Hadid, brother to supermodels Gigi and Bella, she said: “Nicola dated Anwar when he was a teenager. Anwar cut off his family for three years, too, so there’s a pattern here that I think we need to look as a whole.

She added that she “feels bad” for Brooklyn as she believes Nicola is “pushing him” to defend her publicly.

Brooklyn cuts ties

Ash also claimed that Victoria is “devastated” by the feud – echoing what Gordon Ramsay said earlier this week.

“I do think it was a mistake for him to release that public statement because when he and Nicola divorce, if that happens, he’s gonna want his family,” she then added.

Romeo ‘liking’ the post seems to suggest that he’s in some sort of agreement with Ash’s words.

Ash’s post comes after it emerged that Brooklyn had ‘unfollowed’ childhood friends Holly Ramsay and Jack Ramsay on Instagram. The unfollowing happened after their dad, Gordon, urged Brooklyn to “remember where you came from”.

“It’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster and get carried away. But it will come back,” he said in an interview with The Sun.

Brooklyn also unfollowed Gordon in light of his comments.

ED! has contacted the Beckhams, as well as Romeo and Nicola’s representatives for comment.

