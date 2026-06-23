Rod Stewart shares emotional statement on devastating death news: “A day I’ve been dreading”

Rod Stewart death news left fans emotional after the singer shared a heartbreaking tribute to his friend Clive Davis.
Davis died aged 94. On Monday, June 22, his long-time spokesperson Aliza Rabinoff confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone.
She said he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness surrounded by his family and loved ones” in New York.
Stewart, 81, took to Instagram soon after. He posted a smiling photo of himself with Davis while they held a plaque for The Great American Songbook, Volume II.
Rod Stewart shares tribute after death of Clive Davis
His message hit an emotional chord.
Stewart, who recently endured a health struggle on stage, wrote: “Lost for words! A day I’ve been dreading!
“A giant of a man in the music business. I owe Clive so much.”
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He then explained why Davis mattered so much to him. Stewart said the record boss backed an idea that others had rejected.
He wrote: “The force behind J Records, he was the only one who believed a rock singer could sing the standards with conviction. Other labels rejected the idea, and so The Great American Songbook was born, selling close to 40 million copies.”
That project became a huge chapter in Stewart’s later career.
Stewart ended his tribute with another deeply personal line. He wrote: “We had some wonderful, unforgettable times together, but for now, Mr. Davis, it’s goodbye, my dear friend.”
What made Clive Davis such a huge figure in music?
Davis built a towering reputation in the industry. He founded J Records in 2000 and worked with stars including Christina Aguilera, Avril Lavigne, Alicia Keys, Kesha, Maroon 5 and Leona Lewis.
His influence stretched across generations. In a 2014 interview with the Daily Express, Davis reflected on the artists who shaped his career.
He said: “Of all the artists I’ve worked with, Whitney was one of the best – and I’ve been very fortunate in that respect. My years with Aretha Franklin have been very special, as were the years making records with Dionne Warwick.”
Davis added: “Other highlights include working with Janis Joplin, who was the first artist I ever signed, as well as Patti Smith and Alicia Keys. I also love the fact that Barry Manilow – who has never been the darling of the critics – has outlasted all the criticism.”
Clive Davis is being remembered as one of music’s most influential executives.
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