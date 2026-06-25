Rod Stewart recently sparked concern after he was seen using an oxygen tank during a concert.

The star, 81, was forced to cancel several gigs in recent months due to health issues.

Now, his wife Penny Lancaster has explained why he used an oxygen tank.

Rod sparked concern at a concert recently (Credit: Cover Images)

Rod Stewart sparks concern as he uses oxygen tank

Rod, who is currently touring the US with his One Last Time show, was forced to bring a concert to a halt last week after almost fainting.

The incident took place on Friday (June 19) at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City, Utah.

Rod became noticeably winded before bringing the show to a standstill.

Videos from the performance show Rod leaning against the barriers and instruments, before telling the crowd: “The show must go on. I nearly [bleeping] fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?”

After using an oxygen tank, Rod remained seated for the rest of the show.

Fans expressed concern online. “Getting older is sad but I give him credit for still going out there,” one fan said.

“You have been a legend, Rod. Enjoy your twilight years relaxing, get well soon,” another wrote. “Hope Sir Rod Stewart is OK now,” a third said.

ED! contacted Rod’s representatives for comment.

Rod cancelled a show earlier this month (Credit: Cover Images)

Penny Lancaster explains need for oxygen tank

Now, Penny has opened up about what happened during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.

She explained: “He had to cancel a couple of shows prior to that because of a respiratory infection.

“He was recovering and well enough to perform. But he wasn’t aware that Salt Lake City, where he was performing, was way above sea level. So the altitude levels, just for your regular person, is a challenge. If you’re not acclimatised, like sportsmen would arrive before an event, a week before to acclimatise.”

She continued: “Rod just flew in on the day of the show, wasn’t aware of this particular altitude. So he was already down on his juice because of recovering from his respiratory infection.

“And then he was also down another 17% of oxygen because of the altitude. So when he’s on stage, and of course, his two-hour show involves him running around, he doesn’t sit still for a minute, it suddenly hit him.

“But there are oxygen tanks at these particular shows for that reason. Because even the young ones, if they’ve had a late night out before a show, they can suffer. And they do.”

Penny added: “When I saw it, it was still hard to watch because Rod is, as you know, a fitness king. I mean, he’s fitter than most people my age. So it was uncomfortable to watch.”

Penny shared an update on Rod (Credit: Fred Duval)

Rod forced to cancel shows

Earlier this month, Rod was forced to cancel a show in California due to a health issue.

Just hours before his performance at Chula Vista, California, Rod was forced to cancel after falling ill.

In a statement, his team said: “Rod Stewart very regretfully has had to cancel his show tonight in Chula Vista, California.

“He travelled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take to the stage this evening.”

Rod’s cancelled gig

Rod later shared a picture of himself on stage at the venue.

He said: “Well here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me. Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not. I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule.”

However, he came under fire for attending Scotland’s World Cup game against Haiti the next day.

Read more: ‘Some guys have all the luck’: Rod Stewart’s gushing 19th wedding anniversary post about ‘stunning’ wife Penny Lancaster

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