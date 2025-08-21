TOWIE star Jess Wright and other reality series cast members have shared their sadness following the death of the sister of Ricky Rayment.

Ricky, 34, confirmed yesterday (Wednesday August 21) his sister Lisa had passed away and her funeral had taken place.

Sharing an Instagram Story showing the order of service, he paid tribute to his late sibling: “RIP my beautiful sister. You got the send off you deserved. Love you forever.”

Jess Wright and Ricky Rayment previously dated for a couple of years (Credit: Cover Images)

Ricky Rayment loses his sister

Makeup artist Lisa Kempley is believed to have died on July 25, aged 56.

A statement on Lisa’s business Insta account, posted earlier this month, read: “We are saddened to announce that our lovely Lisa passed away on Friday 25th July.

“We know she was truly loved by friends and clients alike and therefore want to extend an open invitation to attend her funeral service.”

The tribute continued: “Irreplaceable wife, mum, sister, daughter, friend and eyebrow queen.”

RIP Ricky Rayment sister (Credit: Instagram)

Tributes to Ricky Rayment’s sister Lisa

Among those to offer their condolences on social media was Jess Wright, 39, whose two-year relationship with Ricky often played out in TOWIE scenes when they were linked to each other between 2012 and 2014.

“I’m so so sorry,” she commented on the Insta announcement previously, adding a crying emoji. “Sending so much love.”

Fran Parman and Chloe Lewis, who also appeared in The Only Way Is Essex, also shared their sympathies online.

Lisa was just the brightest soul in the room.

“Sending you all so much love. Lisa was just the brightest soul in the room. Beautiful lady inside and out. Thinking of you all,” wrote Fran.

And Chloe said: “So sorry to hear this news, she was such a beautiful lady. Life is just so unfair sometimes. Sending all my love to her beautiful family.”

Meanwhile, Georgia Harrison wrote: “Love you so much Lisa.”

Ricky Rayment ‘split’

Ricky’s sad family news comes less than two months after it was reported his relationship with ex Corrie actress Katie McGlynn had ended.

The pair had been linked for two years. They are said to have started dating after meeting on a cruise ship in 2023 – and even sparked engagement rumours in early 2024.

However, with Ricky – who now runs a fishing business – being from Essex and Katie based in Manchester, it has been reported that the distance between them was too much to overcome.

An unnamed source is said to have told MailOnline in early July: “Katie and Ricky have ended their romance, they’re still friends and want to remain civil but in terms of a romantic relationship, it’s definitely over.

“It was difficult at times for them dating even though they lived miles apart from each other but ultimately it just wasn’t meant to be.”

Ricky was also previously engaged to Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson.

