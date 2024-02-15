Katie McGlynn has confirrmed her romance with Ricky Rayment as she shared a gushing Valentine’s tribute to him.

The former Coronation Street actress was recently linked to the TOWIE star, 33, and the pair even sparked engagement rumours.

Now, Katie and Ricky have confirmed their romance as they marked the day of love.

Katie McGlynn and Ricky Rayment

The actress, 30, shared a series of photos of herself and Ricky looking very loved-up to her Instagram. In the first picture, the pair share a kiss with a stunning sunset in the background.

Other photos show the couple beaming on days and nights out. Katie wrote alongside the pics: “Every day is like Valentine’s Day with you.”

Meanwhile, reality star Ricky also paid tribute to Katie on his Instagram account. He reshared the post and captioned it with a heart.

Katie has confirmed her new romance with Ricky (Credit: ITV)

This week, Strictly Come Dancing star Katie and Ricky sparked romance rumours as they were spotted out sharing a kiss.

The Sun claimed that the pair have been dating for four months and put on a loved-up display while out shopping this week.

A source said: “They very much looked like girlfriend and boyfriend. They were holding hands, having a laugh and even had a little kiss as they walked amongst other Saturday afternoon shoppers.

“We noticed them as they were walking out of Hotel Chocolat. Ricky must’ve bought Katie an early Valentine’s Day gift as he was carrying a bag from there. They looked really happy together.”

Ricky and Katie sparked engagement rumours – but a rep for her shut down the claims (Credit: Comedy Central/YouTube)

According to the publication, the pair met at the start of October while on holiday. They’ve apparently been inseparable ever since.

Are Katie and Ricky engaged?

Elsewhere this week, the pair sparked engagement rumours after Katie was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

However, a spokesperson for Katie insisted to The Sun: “Katie often wears rings on various fingers and moves her jewellery around.”

