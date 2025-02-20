A young chef who worked at one of Rick Stein‘s restaurants, The Cornish Arms, has been found dead.

The TV chef bought The Cornish Arms in 2009, along with his ex-wife and business partner, Jilly Stein.

And, while Rick hasn’t directly addressed the news, police have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Chef at Rick Stein’s restaurant found dead

The unnamed man passed away last Thursday (February 13). According to Metro, police were called to a property at Greenville Road in Padstow at around 8pm over concerns for the “welfare for a man”.

His body was reportedly discovered in the accommodation provided for the celebrity chef’s employees. A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police told the same publication that the man was “declared deceased at the scene”.

The managing director of Rick Stein’s Restaurants, Ian Fitzgerald, said the young man’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious. His next of kin have been informed.

Ian said: “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, but out of respect for the family’s wishes for privacy during this difficult time, we will not be sharing further details..”

He continued: “Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and all who knew him. He was a valued and much-loved member of our team and will be greatly missed.”

TV chef’s company employs more than 600 employees

Rick Stein opened his first restaurant in 1975, before establishing himself as a successful TV chef. He first appeared in Keith Floyd’s series Floyd on Fish in 1985.

Throughout his career, Rick has fronted several TV series. He has appeared in Rick Stein’s Taste of the Sea, Mediterranean Escapes, Rick Stein’s Spain, Food Heroes and many more.

The 78-year-old chef, who employs around 600 people, will be soon hitting the road for his evening theatre tour, despite having battled his own health issues.

