Rhian Sugden hits back as she faces backlash after showing off breast reduction results

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Rhian Sugden has hit back at her haters are showing off results from her breast reduction.

The 39-year-old former Page 3 star revealed her boobs grew to a 34HH. She admitted to them being so heavy that she found it “unbearable” to walk.

However, since having the surgery, she has gone down to a 32E. And in her latest social media post, she has shown them off in a before-and-after video…

Rhian Sugden shows off breast reduction results

In an Instagram video shared 19 hours ago (January 1), Rhian showed off her breasts from before in a low-cut black jumpsuit.

While wearing the same garment, she then showed off what her boobs looked like after the reduction.

“In June I said goodbye to 500g from EACH boob,” she wrote in her caption.

“That’s basically a bag of sugar per cheb… no wonder my back was crying for help. Honestly one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Rhian continued: “No more back pain. I can actually run. I can wear clothes without limiting my style because of bra styles. My boobs are still big, just way more manageable and actually feel like they belong to my body now.”

She informed her followers that she had no implants fitted, she only had a lift and a reduction.

“The pain + recovery? Nowhere near as bad as I’d built it up in my head. The confidence glow-up though? I feel it was the mummy makeover I needed.”

Rhian hits back

Despite being happy with the results, trolls took to the comments section to blast Rhian. However, she rightfully was having none of it and hit back.

“Before is better,” one user wrote, to which she replied: “Sending love in this difficult time for you.”

Rhian added: “Maybe focus your opinions on things that actually affect you.. like that jacket in your profile pic.”

“Tragic,” another insisted. “Not what you said in my DMs on OF,” she replied.

However, many were supportive of Rhian.

“You being happier, healthier, just shines on you. You’re entering your radiant era lady,” one person said.

“Both gorgeous, but whatever makes you happy is the only important thing!” another declared.

“You look amazing xx,” a third wrote.

