Former page 3 model Rhian Sugden has shown off the results from her breast reduction.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star underwent the surgery back in June. She previously shared snapshots of herself in a hospital bed.

In a recent interview, Rhian admitted it had always been on her mind to get her breasts reduced, especially since welcoming her son George last year.

However, in a new update, Rhian is gushing as she shows off her smaller frame.

Rhian had her breast reduction surgery five weeks ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rhia Sugden breast reduction results revealed

In an upload shared two hours ago (July 26), Rhian took a selfie on the set of a photoshoot. Wearing a white bra, the 38-year-old looked glam for the occasion.

“BOOBS: REDUCED. MOOD: ELEVATED. I’m 5 weeks post op!” she wrote in her caption.

“From a 32HH to a 32E – five whole cup sizes down and about a stone of boob-weight gone,” Rhian continued.

“I can’t even explain how free I feel. No more back pain and better posture already. I feel like I could levitate. I feel lighter, comfier and I’m actually excited to wear tops that aren’t 98% scaffolding.”

Rhian gave “massive love” to Dr Hussain at Pall Mall, who she referred to as “the absolute GOAT of breast surgery”.

She concluded: “Not only is he a surgical genius and kind as hell but he made me feel totally safe from start to finish. Huge boobs were a chapter. This is the plot twist. Stay tuned for the sequel.”

‘I feel so much sexier’

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Rhian said she is delighted with the results.

“I feel so much sexier,” she admitted.

“I’m definitely lighter. I feel like my posture is better already. My confidence is back and I can wear clothes I’ve not been able to wear before.

“I’m bigger all over after having George and getting married, because I got comfortable, but I’m all right with that now because my boobs are more in proportion with my body.”

