Concerns for Rhian Sugden’s 12-year romance with Oliver Mellor after her social media ‘outburst’ over his partying

Over the weekend, model Rhian Sugden hit out at husband Oliver Mellor amid claims he’d gone out drinking with his friends instead of staying in to look after her and their son when they were both poorly.

The couple – who met in 2013 and married in 2018 – share a son, George, 11 months. Rhian, 38, and Oliver, 44, welcomed George after spending £150k on gruelling IVF treatment.

However, with Rhian in and out of hospital with “Victorian disease” quinsy, and George sickly with the measles, Rhian claimed Oliver headed out on the town…

Rhian Sugden hospitalised

The former glamour model – who was embroiled in a sexting scandal with Vernon Kay back in 2010 – took to social media to share her health issues late last week.

She said she was resting at home after two trips to A&E, where she’d been diagnosed with quinsy. It’s a rare illness that sees an accumulation of pus build up due to an infection behind the tonsil.

“They sent me to A&E the other day because it was bad. But I feel like it’s got worse even though I am on strong antibiotics. I don’t really want to waste a space in hospital and it’s dramatic if I call an ambulance. But I really feel like I am struggling to breathe, I can’t swallow.

“This is the sorest throat I have ever ever head, give me [giving birth] to a child 10 times over than this. And I have a very high pain threshold but this quinsy, I don’t know what to do with myself,” she said.

Later in the week, Rhian also shared: “My little man, George, is up in A&E with possible measles, so I don’t know where we’ve been hanging about, but we won’t be going out again.”

Rhian Sugden takes aim at husband Oliver Mellor

Days later, over the weekend once she was back at home, she then hit out at ex Coronation Street star Oliver.

Posting to Instagram, Rhian shared: “Anyone else ever been so ill they’ve ended up in A&E twice in two days and yet their husband would rather go out drinking with his mates instead of helping at home, or am I just the unfortunate one?”

I suspect there are deep-rooted problems in the relationship, and from both sides.

She also shared a cryptic black-and-white video of people dancing with the caption: “Good morning you brilliant beam of [bleep]ing sunshine. Reminder… not a single [bleep] should be given today. Got someone who doubted you? Smile and remind them, I don’t just rise and shine I [bleep]ing rule and conquer.”

Now, relationship expert and dating coach Sophie Personne has exclusively told ED! that it “doesn’t look good on paper” for the stars.

‘Something isn’t right’

Sophie shared: “While there could be more to the story, it doesn’t look good on paper. I suspect there are deep-rooted problems in the relationship, and from both sides. One partner choosing to go out drinking with his mates instead of looking after his wife and child, and the other airing the dirty laundry in public.”

Sophie then added: “Rhian obviously feels neglected (and rightly so). But sharing her feelings the way she did on social media isn’t going to help the couple resolve what happened in a constructive manner.

“The real question is what led Oliver to choose to go out instead of looking after his sick wife. Rhian won’t like it but she will probably have played a part in her husband’s decision.

“It highlights that we never know what happens behind closed doors. And this outburst definitely shows something isn’t right.”

ED! has contacted reps for Rhian and Oliver for comment.

