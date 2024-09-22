How Vernon Kay fought back from sexting scandal – from public apology to wife Tess Daly, heartbreaking promise and fresh texts to Rhian Sugden years later

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly are a beloved showbiz couple – but their love story was once rocked by a shock sexting scandal.

In 2010, Tess and Vernon – who is hosting M&S Dress The Nation today (September 22) – suffered a setback in their marriage when Vernon admitted to sending racy texts to glamour model Rhian Sugden.

Tess and Vernon, who married in 2003, have since worked through the scandal, determined to save their marriage.

But what did Vernon say in his public apology on the radio? And why did Vernon get back in touch with Rhian years later? Keep reading to find out…

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly: Sexting scandal

In 2010, Vernon revealed that he had been sexting model Rhian Sugden, after allegedly meeting her in a club in Bolton. He and Tess had been married for seven years at the time, and parents to two young girls.

His rep denied that Vernon’s contact with Rhian had gone beyond messaging, though. They said: “They never at any point had a physical sexual relationship.”

Rhian later spoke out about the scandal in a Channel 4 documentary, Page Three: The Naked Truth, said: “He just got away with it. It ruined everything for me.

“I felt like I was going up and up with my career and then that came along. I wish I’d never met him. He got to give an apology on the radio and just got to carry on, with Family Fortunes, ironically. It still makes me feel sick.”

Vernon Kay issued public apology to Tess Daly

At the time of the scandal, Vernon issued a public apology to Tess on his Radio 1 show, while making a heartbreaking promise to Tess, who according to Vernon was “extremely upset”.

I’m an idiot. I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.

He said: “I’ve let down my wife Tess. I’m an idiot. I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest.”

Vernon also added: “In some ways I’m glad this story has come out. It feels like a weight has been lifted from my shoulders.”

Making a promise to Tess live on air, he explained: “I knew it was getting silly. I’m never going to do it again and hopefully I can clear the slate clean and start again. I’m so sorry. I’ve been an idiot and I’ve let my family down.”

Rhian’s letter to Tess

The glamour model also apologised to the Strictly host.

In an open letter to Tess in The Sun, Rhian wrote: “I deeply regret creating a friendship with Vernon and allowing him to continue speaking to me the way he did. I should never have got involved with a married man.”

Rhian insisted that her relationship with Vernon was “nothing more than a close friendship and flirty messages” and the pair “never met up alone”.

She continued: “The exchange of messages was inappropriate and I should not have encouraged such behaviour. I know it takes two to tango but I could have stopped contact. It should never have got to the stage it did. It was disrespectful, hurtful and I can only apologise for my actions.”

She concluded the letter by giving her “sincerest apologies” to Tess, adding: “I wish you both all the happiness in the future.”

Vernon Kay messaged Rhian years later

Years later though, it was claimed that Vernon had once again been in touch with Rhian. Vernon was quick to speak out on the situation, revealing he did send messages to Rhian but Strictly host Tess was fully aware of the content.

He wrote on Facebook at the time: “I was contacted by Rhian out of the blue back in December regarding the story in 2010 claiming she had information she wanted to pass on.

“I recognise how it may look when messages are pulled out of context but there was never any inappropriate intent to our communication, I was merely trying to find answers to questions that I’ve had since 2010. Tess is aware of everything that has been discussed with Rhian.”

Vernon and Tess ‘moved on’ from scandal

Meanwhile, in 2020, Vernon appeared to address the sexting scandal, ahead of his I’m A Celeb stint. Talking to the Mirror, he was quizzed on whether there were any misconceptions he’d want to put right.

Denying there was anything he wanted to set right, Vernon said: “There isn’t a hidden side to me. I’ve been on telly for 20 years and my career started on a reality show. All that stuff is in the past, we’ve forgotten about that, we’ve moved on. It’s all gone. It’s disappeared.”

