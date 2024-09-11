NTAs 2024 best dressed – from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby to Kate Garraway

The NTAs 2024 are here and celebrities have put on their best outfits for the star-studded night.

The event, hosted by Joel Dommett, aired live from the London’s O2 on ITV tonight (September 11).

So without further ado, here’s some of ED!’s favourite looks of the night so far…

NTAs 2024: Alison Hammond

This Morning host Alison Hammond – who was up for the best presenter award but missed out to Ant and Dec – has showed off her incredible figure in a black dress with a white cover-up detail over her shoulders and arms.

Alison recently revealed that she’s lost 11 stone thanks to adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Keep glowing, Alison!

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon has wowed fans in a red number for the NTAs tonight.

Attending alongside her son Zachary, 16, Stacey looked stunning in a red satin midi dress with black ribbon detailing and matching gloves.

She said on Instagram: “On the way to the NTAs with Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning. I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach. I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present and best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family.

“I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon and back forever…”

And to top things off, Sort Your Life Out ended up winning the award!

Kate Garraway looked chic in a black suit (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate Garraway

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway opted for a chic black suit for tonight’s ceremony.

Kate wore a black blazer with sequin detailing along the collar. She paired it with trousers with the same sequin detailing and then matching heels.

The presenter attended the ceremony alongside her children – Darcey and Billy.

Holly returned to stage to host at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby made an appearance on stage tonight as she presented the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

She looked gorgeous in a sequin dress which featured a thigh-high leg split.

One person gushed on X: “How good does Holly Willoughby look.”

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

BFFs Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks wowed on the red carpet tonight, proving their bromance is still going strong.

Strictly 2024 star Pete wore a white blazer over the top of a white top and black wide-leg trousers.

Meanwhile, Sam opted for a sleek black suit.

Zara McDermott

Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott looked stunning at the ceremony tonight, wearing a gorgeous black strapless dress.

The figure-hugging gown featured a dramatic fishtail as she looked every inch a Hollywood beauty.

She completed the look with a bold red lip and styled her hair in a sleek half-up half-down ‘do.

Joel looked dapper in a tux as he hosted the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

NTAs 2024: Joel Dommett

Of course, host Joel was dressed up to the nines in a black tuxedo as he posed on the red carpet ahead of his presenting duties.

His wife Hannah looked beautiful in a gold cut-out gown which featured a high leg split.

She completed the look with a pair of matching gold strappy heels.

Ant and Dec won the best presenter award! (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ant and Dec

Up for the best presenter award, Ant and Dec looked dapper in matching tuxedos for tonight’s ceremony.

When do the duo not look good at these events?

And they bagged the award for yet another year in a row! Well done, boys.

NTAs 2024 best dressed: Oti Mabuse

Dancer Oti Mabuse certainly made a statement with her look. She sported a black dress which featured a huge white bow across the chest area.

She styled her hair in a sleek updo. On Instagram, one fan gushed: “You look INCREDIBLE.”

