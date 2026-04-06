‘Real reason’ Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have put their wedding on hold

The ‘real reason’ Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh have still not legally married has reportedly been revealed.

The couple, who have been together since 2017, still haven’t tied the knot despite getting engaged in 2019.

Ryan and Lucy began dating in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

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Ryan Thomas and Lucy Mecklenburgh’s love story

Despite getting engaged in Positano, Italy, back in 2019, Lucy and Ryan still haven’t legally tied the knot.

The couple fell in love back in 2017 during a stint on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls together.

In the time since their engagement, they have welcomed their two children – six-year-old Roman and three-year-old Lilah.

After getting engaged in 2019, Ryan and Lucy had to postpone their wedding plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They’ve previously said that the reason they’re yet to say “I do” is because of life getting in the way.

However, the ‘real’ reason they’ve yet to get married has reportedly been revealed.

They got engaged in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Real reason’ Ryan and Lucy haven’t tied the knot

Speaking to The Sun, a source has claimed that the real reason the couple aren’t married yet is due to Lucy allegedly wanting to remain financially independent.

“Lucy comes from money – her dad Paul is very wealthy and has an extensive property portfolio, so she and her two sisters will inherit a lot from him one day. Lucy listens to everything her father says, and she has always been very financially literate. She was raised to understand money and be very careful with it, and as soon as she started making money from TOWIE, her dad taught her to make careful investments,” they claimed.

The source then continued, saying: “Ryan, on the other hand, has admitted to making a lot of mistakes with money and not being financially savvy in the past. As much as Lucy loves him, it wouldn’t be entirely sensible for her to legally bind her finances in with Ryan’s, which would be the case if they were man and wife.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1)

Ryan’s money struggles

The source then added: “Of course they share some money, and they have property together, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Lucy has been advised to protect her interests. Ryan has worked to claw himself back from his previous money woes, and she is really proud of him, but if he ever got into difficulties again, it could affect her credit rating and have big implications for her own finances if they were married.”

Before the couple met, Ryan was declared bankrupt in 2013. He fell into debt over a £40,000 tax bill. Last year, it was also revealed that his company, R James Thomas Ltd, had just £1 in its accounts.

However, another source claims Lucy and Ryan are yet to marry because they are “happy as they are”.

ED! has contacted Ryan and Lucy’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Embarrassed’ Ryan Thomas reveals life-changing health diagnosis after concerns from fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh

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