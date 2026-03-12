‘Embarrassed’ Ryan Thomas reveals life-changing health diagnosis after concerns from fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has revealed he has been diagnosed with a life-changing health condition.

The actor, 41, also admitted, however, that he has been left “embarrassed” by the diagnosis…

Ryan has ADHD (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ryan Thomas reveals life-changing health diagnosis

Speaking on his At Home With The Thomas Bro’s podcast recently, Ryan revealed that he has been diagnosed with ADHD.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is a condition where your brain works differently from other people’s, according to the NHS. Someone with ADHD may have trouble concentrating or sitting still. Symptoms include being easily distracted, forgetful, and finding it hard to finish tasks.

“ADHD for me has been a big problem, and I’ve not actually spoke about it yet because if I’m really honest, I was quite embarrassed that I had ADHD,” he told his brothers Adam and Scott.

“It felt like I had a condition, and growing up, as kids, ADHD, I don’t feel like, was ever a thing – or it was loosely spoke about,” he then said.

Ryan went on to explain that his fiancée, Lucy Mecklenburgh, pointed out that he wasn’t listening in conversations, kept misplacing his belongings, and losing his phone.

Ryan opened up about his diagnosis (Credit: At Home with the Thomas Bros / YouTube)

Ryan Thomas on being on medication for ADHD

He then decided to go to the doctors to get assessed for ADHD, which involved an extensive process to get the diagnosis confirmed.

After being diagnosed with ADHD, Ryan is now on medication.

“And friends that are on the medication have said it changes your life instantly, like the limitless pill. And it’s been quite disheartening for me because I’m on the medication every day,” he said.

“I’ve been on it for the last three, four weeks. And I still feel overwhelmed. I still misplace things. There is a part of me that I recognise – that I can sit down and write something on a piece of paper, which is very rare that that happens with me,” he then continued. .”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Thomas (@ryanthomas84)

Ryan on the effects of his ADHD medication

“I’ve up the dosage now, so let’s just see if that does anything. It’s being reliant on medication that I don’t like.”

The Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Big Brother winner then revealed some of the effects the medication has had on him.

“I’m like a horny [bleep] that wants to eat all the time… It’s not working,” he said.

Read more: Ryan Thomas ‘so proud’ as he reveals daughter Scarlett’s major career news

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.