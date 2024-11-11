In news about Princess Kate, GMB star Narinder Kaur has issued an apology over her “insensitive” and “stupid” comments about Kate.

The Princess of Wales attended the annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday (November 10). Kate joined other family members at the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

After her appearance at the service though, Narinder took to X to share a comment about Kate and it left plenty of people fuming. So much so, that Narinder has since apologised for her “stupid” remark.

Princess Kate on Remembrance Sunday

On Sunday evening (November 10) GMB regular Narinder reposted on X an article about the Princess of Wales attending Remembrance Sunday. She wrote: “Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn’t she only 42? Is she a smoker? It’s the only explanation.”

Maybe next time you should think before asking dumb questions.

Narinder’s post sparked outrage online, with other social media users branding her comments as “sickening”.

One person said: “To ask why Kate looks like she has aged so much. Treatment for cancer does things like that to you and the treatment is very intense. It also takes a toll on close family members too. Maybe next time you should think before asking dumb questions.”

Someone else wrote: “The obsession with women’s looks, even when they have just recovered from cancer, is sickening. It is even more nauseating when it comes from a woman.”

GMB star Narinder apologies for Kate Middleton comment

Later on, Narinder apologised for her “stupid” comment, before revealing she has since been sent “sexual, racist [and] violent abuse” from trolls.

The TV star said in a now-deleted post: “I put out a tweet earlier. A genuine ask about why Kate Middleton had aged so much. It was genuinely – an ask. I thought she was perhaps a smoker.

“It was, on reflection, a stupid, insensitive tweet. More so because someone who lost her brother to cancer should have known better.”

Narinder then uploaded a video, where she addressed the uproar. She said: “It was stupid to ask about the ageing. I’ve admitted that, I’ve put my hands up and apologised if it caused offence.”

Narinder then shared that her brother – who died from cancer – “went through brutal treatment of chemo”. She then stressed how with regard to Kate’s cancer, she would never make comments about her appearance.

