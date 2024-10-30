GMB presenter Kate Garraway was forced to step in and spare Emma Willis‘ blushes as she appeared on the show today (October 30).

Emma was on with Kate and co-host Ed Balls to talk about her upcoming CoppaFeel trek in the Himalayas.

However, after climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with Comic Relief, Ed stepped in with some helpful advice as well as probing questions…

Emma Willis appeared a little shocked at GMB host Ed Balls’ line of questioning (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Ed Balls given telling off by Kate Garraway

After Kate and Ed spoke to Emma about the final of The Voice, which aired over the weekend, talk turned to her breast cancer trek.

However, Ed’s line of questioning soon left Emma aghast and Kate visibly miffed.

“Myself, I’ve done the Comic Relief Kilimanjaro, have you sorted out your boots?” GMB host Ed asked Emma.

Emma replied: “Well it’s my third, I’ve trekked quite a bit. My third one and I’m wearing the same boots, they smell but they’re very worn in.”

“Ed has this one time done something active and is now advising Emma Willis on everything for her trekking trip to the Himalayas,” one viewer joked.

Ed has completed a Comic Relief charity trek (Credit: ITV)

‘You’re asking Emma Willis about her underwear!’

However, Ed’s line of questioning then turned a little more probing.

Can I just say, you’re asking Emma Willis about her underwear!

He asked the presenter: “How about thermal underwear?” Emma looked a little taken aback as she responded: “Err yeah, I’ve got thermals, yeah, got that. I love that you’re giving me my check list.”

Kate then cut in, giving her co-host a telling off: “Can I just say, you’re asking Emma Willis about her underwear!”

‘You’re asking Emma Willis about her underwear,’ Kate chastised (Credit: ITV)

Sensing he may have overstepped the mark, Ed quickly shifted direction when it came to his questioning. He asked Emma: “Altitude, are you going to go very high?”

“No,” Emma replied. “We don’t need to be worried about altitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Willis (@emmawillisofficial)

Emma’s charity trek

Posting on Instagram earlier this month, Emma announced she’ll be heading off to the Himalayas in November.

She shared: “Alongside an incredible team of 120 trekkers, we’ll be trekking for 5 days in the Himalayan mountains to raise vital funds and awareness for the breast cancer awareness charity @coppafeel – a charity incredibly close to my heart.”

