The Princess of Wales joined members of the royal family today, including King Charles, as they marked Remembrance Sunday at The Cenotaph.

The monarch, 75, looked tearful at the service as he and senior royals laid wreaths at the memorial in London. He was joined by the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Queen Camilla wasn’t at the event due to a recent chest infection.

Meanwhile, Kate, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Edinburgh watched on from a balcony and fans spotted a sweet moment between them.

Kate and Sophie attended the service today (Credit: BBC)

Princess Kate on Remembrance Sunday

Kate, 42, and Sophie watched the service from a balcony. They both looked emotional watching the royals place wreaths at the memorial.

But later on, as they went to leave the balcony, fans spotted a touching moment between Kate and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

A beautiful moment of support and unity between them.

Sophie, 59, was seen placing her hand on Kate‘s back.

One fan said: “I really love the affection between these two, it’s tangible.”

Another commented: “The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh turned to walk back inside and Sophie placed her hand on Catherine’s back highlighting the support and reassurance the Duchess has shown her niece during Catherine’s illness and recovery.”

Fans gushed over the moment between Kate and Sophie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else added: “Protective Sophie is my favorite Sophie! Such a wonderful auntie.”

Another gushed: “A beautiful moment of support and unity between them. Their bond adds so much warmth to this solemn day.”

Someone else wrote: “The Duchess of Edinburgh is not only a wonderful Aunt; Sophie is also a friend, care-giver and a rock.

“Sophie and Edward will always look out for and be there for Catherine, William and their children.”

The King looked emotional today (Credit: BBC)

King Charles on Remembrance Sunday

Elsewhere, the King – who is receiving treatment for cancer – looked emotional throughout the service. Many fans noticed he looked tearful as the National Anthem was sang.

Royal fans took to X to express their concern for King Charles, with some saying he looked tired.

One person said: “He looks totally wiped out and very upset. I hope he gets a break after this.”

Another wrote: “King Charles doesn’t look very well.”

Someone else added: “He was emotional.”

Some fans expressed concern for the King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, others pointed out that he’s recently returned from an overseas trip to Australia. They said: “Didn’t look well. Probably exhausted after Australia.”

Others were delighted to see the royals out for the service. One said: “So wonderful to see the Princess of Wales accompanying Prince of Wales once again.”

