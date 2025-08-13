‘Lost and confused’ Princess Andre inundated with support as she breaks silence on love split

Reality star Princess Andre has admitted she’s not over her ex-boyfriend after splitting from them earlier this year.

The 18-year-old influencer is currently starring in her very own ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries. While showcasing her day-to-day life, scenes show the teenager attempting to move on from her ex.

Princess breaks silence on split from ex (Credit: ITV)

Princess Andre on love split: ‘I’m not over the situation’

On the show, Princess is filmed reconnecting with Brandon, a childhood friend. The pair visit Thorpe Park, where Princess admits she’s not ready to start a new relationship.

Princess cancelled her second date with Brandon and explained why.

“I wouldn’t say I’m over the situation because I’m not,” she said.

“A two-year relationship is quite a long time, I’m just a bit lost and confused with what I want.

“I would be lying saying I was 100 per cent over my ex, because it’s not really [been] that long.”

Princess’ show was met with a mixed reaction (Credit: ITV)

‘She always kept her romance out of the public eye’

The identity of Princess’s ex-boyfriend has never been publicly revealed. However, in May, The Sun reported things ended amicably, with no bad feelings.

An insider said: “She always kept her romance out of the public eye, and it will be the same with her split. They grew apart – they were each other’s first love, so it has been tough. But there are no hard feelings.”

According to the source, Princess’ former boyfriend is still on “good terms” with both her parents, Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Princess’ reality show kicked off last Sunday (August 10) and was met with a mixed reaction. Some felt the show was an “embarrassment” while others praised Katie and Peter for raising “the most beautiful kids in Junior and Princess”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Fans share their support

In an Instagram post shared seven hours ago (August 13), Princess asked fans what they thought of the show’s latest episode.

“Well… at least I didn’t fall over on the runway. Who caught last night’s episode?” she wrote.

In the comments section, her followers rushed to share their support.

“Beautiful inside and out,” one user wrote.

“Binged on then all. You have come across so lovely on it. Such a mature humble genuine girl. Love your relationship with your dad and Emily too,” another person shared.

“Sooo good! Congrats I’m genuinely sad it’s over,” a third remarked.

“Always believe in yourself because you are worth it,” a fourth said.

