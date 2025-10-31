Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Halloween party with Princess Eugenie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry once had a “final fun night out” before news of their relationship broke – and it was a Halloween bash with Princess Eugenie.

The trio enjoyed the party in 2016.

Here is everything Meghan said about their special and spooky night…

Eugenie was in on the fun (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle on fun Halloween night out with Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie

In a chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show in 2021, Meghan spilled the tea on her very special Halloween in 2016.

Prince Harry came to visit her in Toronto with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now hubby, Jack Brooksbank.

The two couples then hit the town. And of course, they were in Halloween disguise!

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” the Duchess of Sussex explained.

The four of them attended a post-apocalyptic themed party.

Meghan explained that they ended up donning “very bizarre” costumes which rendered them unrecognisable to prying eyes.

“We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out,” Meghan explained. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres chimed in: “Now there are people who are at home going, ‘I was at that party.’ ”

The Halloween celebrations followed Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance. The couple had met on a blind date during the summer of 2016, just a couple of months before.

Following speculation about his relationship with Meghan, on November 8 of 2016, the prince confirmed their relationship.

He also condemned the “wave of abuse and harassment” that Meghan had already faced after being linked to the royal.

The couple enjoyed a big Halloween night out (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle on what Halloween is like for the couple now

During her chat on Ellen, Meghan gave an insight into how much their Halloween celebrations had changed since welcoming their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids. And then the kids were just not into it at all,” Meghan laughed.

Meghan said that Archie had a dinosaur costume on to mark the festivities.

Unfortunately, he only wore the outfit for “about five minutes.”

“Not even five minutes,” Ellen quipped.

“Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on,” Meghan giggled.

Meanwhile, Lilibet was dressed up as a skunk. “Like Flower from Bambi,” Meghan explained. Awww!

Harry and Meghan’s fun before the storm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also lifted the lid on their Halloween night out with Princess Eugenie in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“[Harry] said, ‘Well, if it’s gonna come out tomorrow, let’s go and have fun tonight!'” Meghan recalled in the first episode of the series.

“We went to this Halloween party where we could be completely dressed up and no one would know,” Harry explained. “I had a bandana and goggles.”

Meghan agreed, saying Harry “borrowed a great costume”. In addition, she said: “And we were like, ‘Well, this might be our last shot to just go out and have fun in the world.'”

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.