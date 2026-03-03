Nikki Sanderson reveals sex of baby with Anthony Quinlan but admits: ‘It doesn’t take away from the grief we’ve experienced along the way’

Nikki Sanderson has revealed the sex of her baby, after opening up about the IVF plans, emotional grief and “constant disappointment” she and partner Anthony Quinlan faced while trying to conceive.

The former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star, 41, announced last year that she is pregnant with her first child.

Now, posing proudly with her blossoming bump, Nikki has shared the exciting news that the couple are set to welcome a son.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sanderson (@niknaksanderson)

Nikki Sanderson reveals sex of baby

Speaking to Closer about the gender reveal, Nikki said: “Anthony and I always said that we didn’t mind what we were having as long as our baby is healthy. There was no, ‘I’d love this or that’. We were just over the moon.”

She admitted, however, that she’d always pictured herself as a “boy mum”. Meanwhile, Anthony is reportedly thrilled at the thought of having a “mini Manchester United sidekick”.

The happy news comes after a deeply emotional journey for the couple.

Nikki and Anthony have previously spoken about trying for a baby for more than two years without success. They even began the process towards IVF before falling pregnant naturally.

Nikki explained that they had undergone tests and were placed on the waiting list for treatment. But in a twist they never expected, she conceived without medical intervention.

She said they were left “at a loss for words” when they found out, calling it a “wonderful miracle and blessing”.

But Nikki has been honest that the joy they feel now does not erase the pain they experienced along the way.

She said: “Just because we’re in a magical position now, it doesn’t take away from the upset and grief that we’ve experienced along the way. It’s mentally quite difficult and your emotions are all over the place when you want something so much.”

The actress admitted there were moments when she “did lose hope”, but the pair pushed through together as a team.

Nikki Sanderson and Anthony Quinlan are expecting a boy! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nikki’s difficult pregnancy

The couple began dating in 2021 after Anthony slid into Nikki’s DMs, and discussed children early on in their relationship.

Meanwhile, the actress admitted the first few months of pregnancy were far from easy. She experienced sickness and bleeding up until 16 weeks, which she described as “frightening”. However, she confirmed everything is now progressing well.

Anthony, meanwhile, has been doting on the mum-to-be, even booking her a pamper day complete with a pregnancy massage.

Nikki says she is fully embracing her changing body and feels “lucky” to experience pregnancy.

In an Instagram post accompanying the interview, Nikki looked radiant in a slinky sleeveless blue maxi dress with a matching cape, gently cradling her bump. Fans and fellow stars flooded the comments with congratulations.

“So happy for you,” one wrote. Another added: “Oh babe what a dream! So happy for you both.”

A third commented: “Welcome to the boy mum club! It’s loud, messy and chaotic but you won’t want anything else!”

Read more: Nikki Sanderson, 41, and soap star boyfriend Anthony Quinlan reveal they’re expecting first baby in adorable video

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.