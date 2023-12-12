Piers Morgan’s son apologises to Sam Thompson after his dad branded I’m A Celeb star a ‘halfwit’

Spencer Morgan, son of Piers, has apologised to I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson for a comment his father made on X, formerly Twitter.

Sam was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night (December 10). Shortly after, TalkTV presenter Piers took to the social media platform to criticise both third-placed Nigel Farage, who he described as a “snake”, and I’m A Celebrity’s poor ratings this series.

Piers was slammed by many for his comments, including his son (Credit: ITV)

And in doing so, he insulted “irritating halfwit” Sam. He said: “Congrats to Nigel Farage on losing a public vote for the 7th time, this time to an irritating reality TV halfwit in the lowest-rated series of I’m A Celebrity.

“And for ending up engulfed with snakes, an appropriate final humiliation for the biggest snake in Britain.”

Piers’ son defended Sam

But 30-year-old Spencer Morgan came to Sam’s defence, writing: “Sam is a really nice and very switched-on guy. Would like to apologise on Dad’s behalf for this misinformed tweet.”

And his father then backtracked in a follow-up tweet. He said: “UPDATE: My eldest son Spencer knows Sam well and says he’s definitely not a halfwit and is a really genuine down-to-earth guy who speaks highly of me. Apologies, Sam, I clearly misjudged you.”

Some viewers came to Sam’s defence alongside Spencer, too, with one telling Piers: “Ouch! Calling the winner a halfwit when he suffers from ADHD etc. Another shameful comment to add to the list. Please delete.”

Nigel was defended in the replies too

Meanwhile, Piers was criticised for his original tweet by many. Nigel’s official X account quote-tweeted it and said that the former UKIP leader lives “rent-free” in Piers’ head. Meanwhile, Nigel’s GB News colleague Nana Akua joked: “Have you looked at your ratings on Talk TV??.” She then added a crying-laughing emoji.

Piers took aim at Nigel (Credit: ITV)

One more said: “He was earning £1.5 million and watching his popularity rise while you were in bed crying with a cold.” Meanwhile, another replied: “I’m no fan of Farage but that’s the most bitter and childish post I’ve read on here.”

Piers later explained his comments about Nigel, saying: “He’s a treacherous little weasel who after I congratulated him on his own Donald Trump interview scoop then tried – but failed – to sabotage mine. Farage showed me his true colours then … he’s a disloyal snake.”

