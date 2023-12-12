I’m A Celeb fans baffled to learn Sam’s real name is Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson

There’s a new King of the Jungle after Sam Thompson came out on top against fellow finalists Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage in the I’m A Celeb final on Sunday (December 10).

However, many fans of the show have expressed surprise after finding out Sam’s real name.

Sam won I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans baffled over Sam Thompson’s real name

We may know him simply as Sam Thompson, but his full name is actually Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson – yep, more of a mouthful than you might have thought. TV journalist Liam Hamilton was one of the first to take note of Sam’s full name, writing on X (formerly Twitter): “Sam Thompson – aka ‘Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson’, yes really! – crowned King of the Jungle.”

One more commented: “Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson has the right sort of name to make something of himself.”

Another took aim at those who voted against Nigel, saying: “Gotta love that people think Nigel Farage is a posh privileged [bleep] but Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson is some ordinary geezer.”

“Great to see all the anti-Tory types celebrating the privately educated Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson winning,” a third joked.

Sam and Tony were the final two (Credit: ITV)

But no matter his name, he certainly proved popular with the public. In the third-place vote, he won 43.45%, and then when it came to the final two he won 56.64%.

Former boxer Tony finished as the runner-up, while GB News presenter and ex-politician Nigel Farage came in third. However, some of Nigel’s supporters labelled the results a “fix” on social media. One even called on ITV to “release the data to prove otherwise”.

Who is Samuel Robert De Courcy Thompson?

Winner Sam shot to fame through Made in Chelsea, where upper-class-sounding names aren’t too uncommon. He joined the show in 2013 and though he left for a while, returned before departing for good in 2021.

Over the years, the 31-year-old has taken part in a range of gameshows and reality shows. Perhaps most notably, he came third in Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Meanwhile, he’s also appeared on Celebrity Ghost Hunt, Celebrity Coach Trip, and Celebs Go Dating.

This year, he began a role as a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun, too.

He’s dated former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott since 2019, and she shared her reaction to her boyfriend being crowned King of the Jungle on Instagram. Some of her followers said the moment made them cry, with others simply sending support and congratulations to Sam.

