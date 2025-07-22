TV presenter Piers Morgan and his love life are back in the headlines after his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe, was left fighting for her life.
On Friday (July 18), Piers’ son, Spencer Morgan, announced that his mum had suffered a “freak accident” seven months ago that left her hospital-bound.
“We were told on more than one occasion that there was little hope if any but against all odds she hung on in there and thanks to the two heroic surgeons in the third pic and countless others at @chelwestft she left hospital today after 218 days on the ward,” he continued.
Spencer revealed his family are “eternally grateful for their incredible work”, stating: “Never give up.”
While Piers has yet to share any comment following Marion’s hospitalisation, we’re taking a look back at his relationship history…
Piers Morgan’s first wife Marion Shalloe
In 1991, Piers married Marion, who worked as a hospital ward sister.
They welcomed their first son, Spencer, in 1993, before having two more sons, Stanley Morgan in 1997, and Albert Morgan in 2000.
13 years into their marriage, the pair announced they were splitting in 2004. However, their divorce was not finalised until 2008.
‘The divorce was a pretty horrendous experience’
Soon after their split, Piers opened up about their divorce with the Daily Mail in 2009. Unfortunately, not in the most positive light…
“I’ve only recently got divorced. There has to be a decent period before these things are done. The divorce was a pretty horrendous experience,” he said.
“The day Marion and I got divorced, I said, ‘You know what? We can both go away feeling awful about this, but let’s never mention it again.”
That said, years later on Good Morning Britain, Piers had better things to say about Marion.
“I don’t regret it because these things happen, but I’m pleased that we’ve stayed good friends, because it’s important for your kids,” he explained.
“I produced three fantastic children with my ex-wife. The best advice I ever got was to speak to them every day – that’s when you need your ex to be very accommodating.
“I’ve spoken to my kids, with just a handful of exceptions, every day in the last nine years.”
Marion describes Piers as a ‘not bad ex’
In September 2016, it appeared Piers and Marion had buried the hatchet and moved on for the better.
In an Instagram upload shared in September 2016, she posted a snapshot of her three sons and Piers on the front page of the Travel newspaper.
“My gorgeous boys and not bad ex in The Mail today,” she playfully wrote.
Piers’ second wife
Two years after divorcing Marion, Piers tied the knot with Celia Walden, who is the daughter of the former Conservative MP George Walden. 11 years younger than Piers, she is also a journalist.
The couple exchanged vows at a ceremony in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire.
In November 2012, they took their marriage further by welcoming a daughter, Elise, in 2011.
‘I’ve had to fight for every male friend’
While their marriage appears to still be going strong, Celia revealed in a Daily Mail article that her husband disapproves of her male friends.
“Like good female friends, a male friend will know exactly how you take your martinis, that you like a booth in a restaurant but prefer to sit at the bar in a bar, and that you shouldn’t bother watching the latest ‘water cooler’ TV drama because it’s ‘not up your street’. So, basically, it’s husbands, minus the sex or the resentment,” she said.
However, she stated that her “husband doesn’t like me having friends of the opposite sex”.
Celia added: “Like throw pillows, I’ve had to fight for every one I possess. He’s convinced (like so many men) that any straight man is only using ‘the old friendship ruse’ to try to sleep with me.”
Piers and Celia’s five-week sabbatical
During a 2022 appearance on Lorraine, Celia told host Christine Lampard that she and Piers needed a break from each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was very good for both of us,” she said before stating she and Piers didn’t “have any problems before”.
“It was nothing like that, but it’s been a long pandemic hasn’t it.”
In her column, Celia previously described the break as “rebooting your computer”.
“I described it in the piece as like rebooting your computer, where sometimes, it’s not that there’s anything in particular that’s wrong, but it grinds to a bit of a halt, and you reboot it and suddenly it comes back to life,” she said.
“We had just over five weeks apart over the summer, and to be fair, it was sort of work-necessitated because Piers was interviewing serial killers, which he found preferable to being married to me, and I was working in LA, so he was all over.”
Celia added: “We did message, we didn’t have many phone calls, but we did message. I just found it so exciting when we saw each other again. It felt like the early days of our marriage, or even the early days of dating and I loved that.”
