TV presenter Piers Morgan and his love life are back in the headlines after his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe, was left fighting for her life.

On Friday (July 18), Piers’ son, Spencer Morgan, announced that his mum had suffered a “freak accident” seven months ago that left her hospital-bound.

“We were told on more than one occasion that there was little hope if any but against all odds she hung on in there and thanks to the two heroic surgeons in the third pic and countless others at @chelwestft she left hospital today after 218 days on the ward,” he continued.

Spencer revealed his family are “eternally grateful for their incredible work”, stating: “Never give up.”

While Piers has yet to share any comment following Marion’s hospitalisation, we’re taking a look back at his relationship history…

Piers Morgan’s first wife Marion Shalloe

In 1991, Piers married Marion, who worked as a hospital ward sister.

They welcomed their first son, Spencer, in 1993, before having two more sons, Stanley Morgan in 1997, and Albert Morgan in 2000.

13 years into their marriage, the pair announced they were splitting in 2004. However, their divorce was not finalised until 2008.

‘The divorce was a pretty horrendous experience’

Soon after their split, Piers opened up about their divorce with the Daily Mail in 2009. Unfortunately, not in the most positive light…

“I’ve only recently got divorced. There has to be a decent period before these things are done. The divorce was a pretty horrendous experience,” he said.

“The day Marion and I got divorced, I said, ‘You know what? We can both go away feeling awful about this, but let’s never mention it again.”

That said, years later on Good Morning Britain, Piers had better things to say about Marion.

“I don’t regret it because these things happen, but I’m pleased that we’ve stayed good friends, because it’s important for your kids,” he explained.

“I produced three fantastic children with my ex-wife. The best advice I ever got was to speak to them every day – that’s when you need your ex to be very accommodating.