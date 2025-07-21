Piers Morgan’s ex-wife, Marion Shalloe, was left fighting for her life after suffering a horror accident, her son, Spencer, has revealed.

Marion and Piers were together between 1991 and 2004 before divorcing in 2008. They share three sons. Piers is now married to Celia Walden.

Piers Morgan’s ex-wife left ‘fighting for her life’ after freak accident

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Piers’ son, Spencer, revealed that his mum had suffered a “freak accident” seven months ago that left her hospital-bound.

The 31 year old shared a series of snaps of his mum, Marion, for his 47.8k followers to see.

In the first photo, Marion can be seen in a green dress smiling between sons Spencer and Bertie.

Another photo shows Marion on crutches outside of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. A third photograph shows Marion smiling between two surgeons, and a video shows Marion getting a round of applause from nurses in the hospital as she leaves.

A final photograph shows a Banksy-style painting of a nurse running away after painting the NHS logo on a wall.

Piers was married to Marion for 17 years (Credit: TalkTV)

‘Against all odds she hung on in there’

Spencer penned a lengthy caption to accompany the heartwarming post.

We were told on more than one occasion that there was little hope.

“Seven months ago our mum was involved in a freak accident which left her fighting for her life…,” he wrote.

“We were told on more than one occasion that there was little hope if any but against all odds she hung on in there and thanks to the two heroic surgeons in the third pic and countless others at @chelwestft she left hospital today after 218 days on the ward,” he then continued.

“The staff labelled her a minor miracle but they are the miracle workers. My family are eternally grateful for their incredible work. Never give up,” he then added.

Spencer supported by his followers

Plenty of Spencer’s took to the comment section to gush over the amazing news.

“The best news,” GMB host Susanna Reid commented.

“Buzzing for you all,” Gary Lineker’s son, George, gushed.

“Sending love and thoughts,” Claire Sweeney then added.

“She’s a tough bird,” Jane Moore then wrote.

“I’m so happy to see dearest Marion finally walking out of there. My love to all of you and big love for Mazza, who is truly one incredible lady!!” another follower said.

