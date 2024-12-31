Peter Andre shares why he is ‘done having kids’ as he admits his children are ‘nearly more famous’ than he is

Singer-songwriter and media personality Peter Andre has been a father for two decades, and the “lack of sleep feels a little different” to how it did before, he admits.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” he says, of his fatherhood journey. But he’s happy to call it there.

Peter recently shared a mental health update, saying he’s found parts of 2024 “quite hard”, but his family life seems to be a glowing positive.

The revelation came shortly after saying his mum wasn’t doing so great either – she suffers from Alzheimer’s dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Peter is the proud father of five children (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Peter Andre explains why he doesn’t want to have any more kids

Popstar Peter Andre recently told Heat World that, among all the things people could ask him about, most express the greatest interest in his family.

Being a family man is the best thing someone can do, he says. When members of the public tell him they love his family and the way they are together, it means a great deal.

He had his first child at 31 and his “last child” at 51.

He’s had enough sleepless nights for one lifetime, which is why he’s done having kids (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

“And that is my last child. Twenty years of having kids! It’s been an amazing experience, but I think what happened this time is that I realised this was our last one.

“I never had a limit before,” he explained. “It was always that I’d love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it. At 51, the lack of sleep feels a little different than it did at 31.”

Sleep well now, Peter.

He and his wife Emily MacDonagh welcomed their third child earlier this year (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Mysterious Girl singer admits children are ‘nearly’ more famous than him

Peter Andre reckons his children might be “nearly” as famous as he is.

“Girls used to come up and say, ‘I love you’,” he says. “Now they come up and say, ‘My nan loves you’. I’ll take it! At gigs now, we have people of all ages – those who used to follow us in the ’90s, plus their kids and their friends and then their parents. So, the crowds are more diverse and that’s really cool.”

Peter has previously admitted to missing out on certain key milestones, with his children, but is now extremely focused on his young family.

His wife Emily gave birth to their third child together earlier this year. Her name is Arabella.

His eldest are Junior and Princess, ages 19 and 17 respectively.

Peter has previously admitted that he doesn’t fancy the idea of becoming a grandfather any time soon. He wrote in a column for OK! Magazine in October that “it’s a ‘no thank you’ from me” as far as grand-fatherhood is concerned.

For now, at least…

