Emily Andre makes rare red carpet appearance in low-cut dress months after giving birth

Peter Andre, his wife Emily and his two eldest children stunned on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards last night.

The singer’s children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, – looked grown up as they attended the ceremony with their famous dad.

Emily, 35, looked stunning in a black cut-out dress just six months after welcoming her third child with Pete – baby daughter Arabella.

Emily, Peter, Princess and Junior attended the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre and wife attend Pride of Britain

Emily wowed in a floor-length black gown, which featured a plunging neckline and cut out detailing.

Can’t believe Emily 6 months after having a baby, a true beauty.

Pete, 51, shared a post on Instagram alongside a touching caption. He said: “We haven’t received any images of the wonderful winners of the Pride Of Britain yet as it’s not on until Thursday at 8pm on @itv.

“But let’s just say it’s a very special one so please tune in. My family and I had a beautiful evening as always. Thanks to all @prideofbritain.”

Fans were wowed by Emily’s dress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans were in awe of Emily’s appearance as one person gushed: “Can we bow our heads for a moment in acknowledgment of Emily’s dress. It’s a 10/10.”

Another wrote: “Can’t believe Emily 6 months after having a baby, a true beauty.”

Someone else commented: “You all look incredible. Emily is absolutely stunning.”

Meanwhile, Junior looked just like his dad in a grey suit. Princess looked gorgeous in a strapless floor-length dress which featured a leg slit and a satin corset top.

Peter and Emily children

Pete and Emily have three children together. Peter has Junior and Princess from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

He and Emily, who married in 2015, are parents to Amelia, 10, Theo, seven, and baby Arabella – who was born in April.

Peter Andre shares glimpse of baby Arabella's face in 'beautiful' holiday pics

At the time of Arabella’s birth, Peter gushed on social media: “We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.”

