Heartbroken Peter Andre reveals ‘intense pain’ after tragic death of his brother

Peter Andre has reflected on the death of his brother, following the sad news that Holly Hagan’s sister died recently.

Geordie Shore star Holly announced last week that her little sister Darci, 19, had passed away. A statement was later shared by Greater Manchester Police that suggested Darci may have died after taking drugs.

Now, Peter – whose brother died in 2012 from cancer – has sent his support to Holly as he shared that the death of a sibling “unlocks a feeling you can’t lock back up”.

Peter Andre on brother’s death

In a recent column for OK!, Pete spoke about the sad death of Holly‘s sister. He said: “I can’t imagine how Holly Hagan must be feeling after losing her sister at 19. It’s such a young age.”

The singer then went on to reflect on his own personal family loss, when brother Andrew died after a battle with kidney cancer in 2012.

Peter shared: “I lost my brother Andrew at 54, and the pain was intense, so I feel awful for other people going through a similar experience, especially with a sibling who was so young.

“It unlocks a feeling you can’t lock back up, so I hope she’s able to find some comfort in the love and support of those around her at the moment.”

Peter had ‘breakdown’ after Andrew’s death

Meanwhile, in November last year, Pete opened up about how Andrew’s death affected him, revealing he’d had a “horrific breakdown”.

He said on Abbey Clancy’s Exhibit A podcast: “There are only two things in life and you never experience it, until you experience it, and the one is mourning and to lose someone and the other, is a birth of a child and you can never explain those feels.

“People say things heal over time but if I could explain it in a physical way is, if you lose a limb you learn to live without it but life is never the same.”

I couldn’t have pictures of him.

Pete admitted: “When I lost him I had a horrific breakdown and the doctors told me it was mourning.

“I couldn’t talk about it, I had to leave, I couldn’t have pictures of him. 11 years later I have to say I am fine talking about it, I still don’t love seeing pictures.

“But what does change is I remember the fun things and there are certain images that will haunt me forever from towards the end which I wouldn’t wish that grief on anybody.”

