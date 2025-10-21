Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan ‘traumatised’ as she reveals her 19-year-old sister has died

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has announced the death of her 19-year-old sister, Darci Rose.

Holly – who rose to fame on the reality show alongside Vicky Pattison – is married to footballer Jacob Blyth. The pair share son Alpha Jax, two.

Now, posting on Instagram, Holly, 33, has shared her utter devastation following the death of her little sister.

Holly Hagan has shared the devastating news that her younger sister has died (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Hagan announces death of her little sister

She captioned her statement: “Goodnight baby girl. You are and have always been so loved.”

Holly also shared a picture with Darci – her half-sister who lived mostly out of the spotlight. She captioned that: “My little twin.”

Holly wrote: “It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl, my baby sister Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family and her best friends. She was never in any pain.”

The Geordie Shore star continued: “The last four days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through. We are traumatised in every sense of the word. One day we will share Darci’s story. But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened.”

‘We got to feel her heart beating for the last time’

She then shared her thanks to those who battled to save Darci’s life.

“To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester royal infirmary ASE & ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.

“Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time. We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.”

Holly continued: “Right now my job is to support my family in any way that I can to ensure they don’t have to worry about work/finances. Any posts you see this month are pre-recorded and scheduled ahead of time. I will be continuing to work so they do not have to.”

Holly Hagan with her sister Darci (Credit: Instagram)

‘Forever 19’

Speaking about her sister, Holly shared: “Darci is so beautiful and she genuinely didn’t even realise it. I always told her she’d look better without the huge spider lashes but we all know what a hypocrite I was being since I wore nine pairs at her age!

“She lived in Darci world, forgetting to turn lights off, didn’t know how to lock doors after coming in from a night out, leaving the freezer open so my mam came down to a puddle of defrosted food.

“She was the best aunty, Alpha Jax adored her. She wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children. And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there.

“I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel. We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”

Tributes pour in

Holly’s heartbroken followers and friends, including the Geordie Shore cast, sent their condolences.

Jacqueline Jossa also posted: “Sending so much love.” Ferne McCann said: “I am so sorry Holly. Sending you and your family love and strength at this very difficult time.” Georgia Harrison shared: “Sending you so much love Holly. I’m so sorry.”

