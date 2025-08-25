Pete Burns, the Dead or Alive frontman and beloved 1980s icon, tragically died penniless after struggling with financial hardship, according to his close friend George Galloway.

Burns, best known for his hit You Spin Me Round, passed away from a heart attack in October 2016 aged 57.

George became close with the singer after meeting him on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006. He previously revealed that Burns faced ongoing money troubles due to his cosmetic surgeries and costly legal battles.

1980s icon Pete Burns passed away in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Pete Burns died ‘penniless’, George Galloway reveals

“Pete was really hard up,” George told the Daily Star, as reported by The Mirror. “I myself had to help him out of a jam or two. He had a lot of difficulties in his life, no doubt.

“He had a very bad operation on his lips in Italy and bankrupted himself with the legal costs of suing for compensation for an operation that went wrong.”

Burns underwent more than 300 cosmetic procedures over two decades, including rhinoplasties, cheekbone enhancements and extensive lip work.

In a 2016 appearance on Celebrity Botched Up Bodies, he admitted his surgeries were driven by extreme self-image issues.

“I realised I was going to be a visual entity and that I had to look good,” the star said. “When you’re young, self-conscious and standing in front of a camera and the photographers are whispering, you think, I’ll do something about it.”

The singer formed a friendship with politician George Galloway during their time on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Channel 4)

Pete Burns’ death ‘devastated’ pals

However, a botched nose job led to severe complications, requiring multiple reconstructive surgeries.

He recalled waking up “covered in blood”, with surgeons having removed most of his nose, leaving only “two nostrils and a little bit of bone in the middle”.

His struggles escalated when filler from his lips began migrating through his face, causing infections and holes in his skin.

At one point, doctors warned him he could lose his lips entirely. Burns later won a £450,000 out-of-court settlement, but the years of procedures left him financially drained and emotionally exhausted.

Despite life-threatening complications, including blood clots, pulmonary embolisms and multiple near-death experiences, Burns remained committed to achieving his desired appearance.

“What I’m trying to achieve with my surgery is my own personal satisfaction. It’s narcissism at its extreme,” he said at the time. “People might think I’m the ugliest son of a [bleep] alive, but I want to maintain this appearance.”

Following his death, Burns’ manager released a statement calling him “a true visionary, a beautiful talented soul”, adding that his friends and family were “devastated by the loss”.

